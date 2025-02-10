Fortnite leak suggests start date for Chapter 6 Season 1 live event

According to the latest Fortnite leak, the Chapter 6 Season 1 live event could start towards the end of this week. It will conclude this phase of the timeline and usher in the next (Chapter 6 Season 2). The information was brought to light by leaker/data-miner @Loolo_WRLD. The individual in question has been providing insight into the title's upcoming content for a while now, and as such, is a trusted source within the community.

They stated that the Chapter 6 Season 1 live event will likely go live this Saturday - February 15, 2025. Furthermore, it would appear that Jade and Daigo will be part of things to come; they will be the main characters involved in the live event. Here is more information on the topic at hand.

Note: The information has been data-mined, and although reliable, should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests Saturday - February 15, 2025, will see the start of the live event

As mentioned, the live event will allegedly kick-off on February 15, 2025. If this date is confirmed, we could see an in-game timer go live later today. However, Epic Games has not teased the possibility of any live event in an official capacity (despite it being decrypted a short while ago).

On that note, there are a few insights into the live events, such as the items and weapons that will be used. For starters, the Oni Void and Oni Fire Mask will be part of things to come. Something called the "Splinter Blade" will also be associated with the live event. It's part of the countdown in some way.

Lastly, a Gold Portal was decrypted as well. No, it's not associated with Midas, so best not to expect the mischief-maker to make a return this season (or anytime soon). After escaping The Underworld in Chapter 5 Season 2, he has once more vanished - likely hiding out in some reality until he's ready to make an appearance.

There's also some leaked music from the live event if you're interested in hearing it. Here is the link:

That's about everything we know for the time being. As the week progresses, we will likely see more details emerge about the upcoming live event. However, you have exactly 11 days to complete the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass before it gets vaulted.

If you're below Seasonal Level 100, it's time for you to pick up the pace. If you're close to 200, playing a few matches daily should be more than enough.

