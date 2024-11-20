Fortnite Chapter 6 leaks hint at upcoming Demon/Oni Masks that grant unique abilities

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 6 leaks, Demon/Oni Masks will be added to the loot pool next Season. The information was brought to light by leakers Loolo_WRLD and Wensoing. The duo have been sharing information about the next phase of the storyline throughout Chapter 2 Remix. Given what has been revealed thus far, players can expect a lot of content.

Coming back to the Demon/Oni Masks, an insider provided the information to the leakers. They appear to have several variations and feature brand-new gameplay mechanics. Much like the upcoming weapon called Masamune Blades, these Demon/Oni Masks will reportedly be Japanese-inspired.

This once again lines up perfectly with earlier Fortnite Chapter 6 leaks that suggested Chapter 6 Season 1 would be Japanese Mythology and Samurai Theme. That said, these Demon/Oni Masks will function more than mere decorative or ornamentation in-game.

Fortnite Chapter 6 leaks Demon/Oni Masks will grant the user unique abilities

Based on the information provided to the leakers, these Demon/Oni Masks will grant the wearer unique abilities. At the moment, two of these can be somewhat confirmed. One will grant the wearer an ability related to fire (Flame), the other is likely going to be called Void. The former could grant the user fiery attacks, while the latter perhaps refers to the ability to "blink" or Zero Point Dash in-game.

It is not entirely clear what type of ability they will provide the wearer, but in all probability, it will have a cooldown/charge-up timer associated with it. They may also come in different Rarities, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, Demon/Oni Masks will have their own unique chests. This could be similar to what Kinetic Blades had back in Chapter 4 Season 2 (MEGA). This would also suggest that they will only spawn in and around Japanese-themed areas such as Temples/Shrines. This again lines up with another Fortnite Chapter 6 leak related to cat-like animals called "Sprites".

Given the origin of the word "Oni" which means a kind of yōkai, demon, orc, ogre, or troll in Japanese folklore, the upcoming Boss "Puppeteer" could use this item as well. If nothing else, this is beyond confirmation that Epic Games is truly going all out in terms of Japanese folklore and culture for the next phase of the storyline.

