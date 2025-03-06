How to get the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin in Fortnite

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Mar 06, 2025 08:50 GMT
The Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin is now in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
The Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin is now in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1 with update v33.20. It was added as part of the Godzilla x Kong collaboration and is perhaps one of the most sought-after cosmetics in-game. Given that the branding is related to the MonsterVerse, this is a show of force in its own right.

The cosmetic can be used in Fortnite Battle Royale/Zero Build and Rocket Racing. While it does not provide any competitive advantages, the decals that are part of the cosmetics should be enough to intimidate the competition.

Here is how to get the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
You can now purchase the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 6, 2025, the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Mechagodzilla & Kong" Tab. It can be purchased via the Nissan Skyline GT-R | Godzilla x Kong Bundle and is associated with the Monarch's Titan Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Nissan Skyline GT-R | Godzilla x Kong Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot acquire any of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) will remain listed until March 9, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)
Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) will remain listed until March 9, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 9, 2025, 7 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the Car Body will eventually return, as it is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
