Fortnite leak suggests "Aquatic" content coming to LEGO Brick Life soon

A recent Fortnite leak suggests that a new faction – codenamed "Aquatic" – could be coming to LEGO Brick Life. The mode is relatively new and is just starting its journey in the Metaverse, striving to stand out as a unique experience. As such, content will regularly be added to keep players coming back for more.

The details regarding the same were shared by leaker @Loolo_WRLD on X. The individual had recently also shared insights into upcoming "explosive" content for Chapter 6 Season 2. As such, they are considered a viable source of information. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests new faction could be related to rumored LEGO Fortnite Odyssey water-themed update

Based on the available details, the upcoming faction for LEGO Brick Life could be related to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. This is because a while ago, Epic Games posted a picture of a trident on social media before quickly removing it.

The trident has long been considered a symbol of the seas and is often associated with Poseidon. With the arrival of a new faction codenamed "Aquatic," there appears to be a connection. With the Metaverse being connected, assets that could be used in LEGO Brick Life could also be utilized in other LEGO modes. On a side note, here are the latest patch notes for LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.00.

The new "Aquatic" faction could feature as NPCs and perhaps even hostile entities in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, while the trident could become a brand new weapon.

Players can already build atop water, so having an update that caters to aquatic gameplay makes sense. We could see boats added to the game. Underwater exploration could also finally be achievable (without breaking the game's mechanics).

There's a lot of potential in store, and hopefully, Epic Games will deliver some smashing content in the coming days/weeks (tentative timeline being March 12, 2025).

There is also talk about a LEGO Brick Life x Fortnite Festival collaboration, with a free Jam Track supposedly up for grabs. It could be the Fortnite Festival Jam Track featuring Hatsune Miku, although nothing can be said for certain at the moment.

Check out the latest patch notes for LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00 if you're interested in knowing what was added at the start of Chapter 6 Season 2.

