Armored Walls all but confirmed to be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Armored Walls are all but confirmed to be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Despite being termed as "Trap," they are more akin to Walls in-game. Once a player has built a Wall, it can be reinforced using an Armored Wall. They have 2,500 HP, owing to which each Armored Wall can withstand a lot of damage. It would take a few magazines' worth of bullets to knock one down.

The information regarding the return of Armored Walls in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 was shared online by trusted leaker @Loolo_WRLD, who recently shared insight into potential "Aquatic" content coming to LEGO Brick Life soon. For now, here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information provided herein is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take this with a pinch of salt.

Armored Walls to seemingly make a glorious return in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Based on the details provided, we could see regular Armored Walls return to the game soon. With the v34.10 update on March 11, 2025, the Trap could be added back to the loot pool once downtime ends.

Given the nature of the item, it should only be available in Battle Royale (Builds). Typically, it cannot be used in Zero Build (No Builds) as the item is a Trap and must be placed on a Wall. Nevertheless, Port-A-Cover should still be available to players in both modes. It functions differently from an Armored Wall and, to an extent, is far more versatile.

That said, the Armored Wall is no pushover, as seasoned players could use it to trap opponents. If the former manage to trap the latter at the edge of the safe zone, they will be at the mercy of the Storm – caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. If they break the Armored Walls using their Pickaxes and try to escape, they'll be shot at. If they don't, the Storm will get them.

In short, the Armored Wall is a throwback to Chapter 2 Season 2 when it was first introduced and will undoubtedly, shift gameplay dynamics in Battle Royale mode. If you wish to try out the Trap for yourself, you could use a Fortnite bot lobby or start a Private Match. However, keep in mind that for the latter option, you will need to complete the account creator setup process.

