Fortnite leak suggests new Reload and Ballistic maps could be coming

The latest Fortnite leak by @Loolo_WRLD suggests that new maps could be making their way to Reload and Ballistic, two of the more popular game modes. Both variants have seen an increased growth in the number of players due to their unique playstyle and gameplay mechanics. So, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games could be expanding its current offerings on these modes.

Here's all you need to know about the new rumored Reload and Ballistic maps based on the Fortnite leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a jug of chug and a grain of salt.

Fortnite leak hints at new maps for Reload and Ballistic

According to the latest Fortnite leak by legacy leaker and data miner @Loolo_WRLD, new maps could be making their way to Reload and Ballistic. These two game modes were introduced last year and gained instant popularity due to their unique playstyle and mechanics, providing a breath of fresh air to players after they grind to complete the season's battle pass.

The data mined by the leaker suggests two new maps — codenamed DashBerry and Hammer — are set to arrive to Reload and Ballistic, respectively. Currently, Reload has two maps, while Ballistic offers players only Skyline 10. If the Fortnite leak holds true, these maps could add new challenges to the game modes, offering players brand-new arenas to test their skills against fellow loopers.

Apart from the new maps, the leaked and mined data also suggests that Ballistic could be getting a new fire grenade. Gadgets are an integral part of the gameplay in Ballistic, and the addition of new variants will offer players opportunities for more diverse playstyles. Additionally, if the leak is to be believed, a host of major quality-of-life improvements are also in the works for this first-person shooter mode.

Epic Games has not confirmed if or when these maps and changes could be making their way to the game. However, based on recent leaks and mined data, major updates are scheduled for the coming weeks. These new features may arrive as part of those updates or in a later part of the season of Lawless.

