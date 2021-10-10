How to get the Rick Grimes skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Following weeks of anticipation, Fortnite has finally added Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead to Chapter 2 Season 8. Fans had guessed that the crossover was going to take place from the tarot cards released by Epic Games.

Rick Grimes is the protagonist of The Walking Dead, a series that revolves around a zombie apocalypse. Fortnitemares 2021 is undoubtedly the ideal time for developers to release the skin and here's how players can unlock it.

Rick Grimes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Price, release date, and more

Fortnite @FortniteGame He’s shown us what it takes to go through all walks of life.. and afterlife. Grab the Rick Grimes Outfit available now in the Shop! He’s shown us what it takes to go through all walks of life.. and afterlife. Grab the Rick Grimes Outfit available now in the Shop! https://t.co/Vhue31dKPh

The Rick Grimes skin is part of the Survivors in Arms set which recently arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Rick Grimes bundle costs 1900 V-Bucks and contains the following items:

Rick Grimes outfit and the Sherriff's Duffle back bling - 1500 V-Bucks

outfit and the back bling - 1500 V-Bucks Walker Club Pickaxe - 500 V-Bucks

Pickaxe - 500 V-Bucks Crashing Satelite Glider - 800 V-Bucks

All the items in the Rick Grimes bundle are naturally related to the series. Fans who've watched it will be able to remember the storyline by using them.

If bought separately, the outfit, pickaxe, and the glider cost 2,800 V-Bucks. Hence, buying the Rick Grimes bundle for 1900 V-Bucks is a better investment.

It is worth noting that the Rick Grimes skin has two selectable styles:

Rick Grimes

Winter Rick Grimes

The character wears a black fur jacket in the Winter Rick Grimes style.

Rick Grimes bundle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Despite teasing The Walking Dead crossover with a hat, Fortnite did not add Rick Grimes' hat to the skin. While this is a minor setback for fans, the skin still looks brilliant and faithful to the character.

Michonne and Daryl Dixon outfits from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 returns with Rick Grimes

Back in Chapter 2 Season 5, Fortnite collaborated with The Walking Dead for the first time, and players were introduced to the Micchone and Daryl Dixon outfits. The skins have now returned to the game as a part of the Survivors in Arms bundle.

Players can buy the following items for 3,600 V-Bucks:

Michonne outfit

outfit Michonne's Katana (backbling and pickaxe)

(backbling and pickaxe) Daryl Dixon outfit

outfit Hunting Quiver backbling

backbling Daryl's Knives

Also Read

All in all, players around the world are having a great time as Fortnitemares 2021 progresses. The developers have already released a ton of spooky outfits such as Skelatara, and even better cosmetic items are expected to arrive soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi