Fortnite Walking Dead Negan bundle leaked: Expected price and items

The Fortnite Walking Dead Negan bundle has been leaked, and it's a real doozy. After years of the community begging Epic Games to add Negan to Fortnite, the crossover seems to be finally happening. If the leaks are to be believed, he will join the other characters from The Walking Dead, such as Rick Grimes, Michonne, and, of course, Daryl Dixon. You can even pair Negan and Invincible in the same team and have a rematch of sorts. If you know the voice actors and have watched Invincible Season 3, you'll know what's up.

The information regarding the rumored Fortnite Walking Dead Negan bundle comes from leaker @SpushFNBR. The individual is well-known in the community and is considered reliable. They had previously also shared insight into the Lara Croft (Outfit), which then was indeed released in-game with all associated cosmetics that were mentioned. The price they had predicted was also accurate. Given their track record, this information can be relied on.

Note: This information comes from a highly reliable source but is subject to change based on Epic Games' discretion and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite Walking Dead Negan bundle may contain up to four different cosmetics

As per the leaked information shared on the social media platform X, the Fortnite Walking Dead Negan bundle will supposedly contain up to four cosmetic items. The total cost is expected to be 2,000 V-Bucks, which would be quite acceptable given the character's popularity. You will also likely be able to purchase the items separately.

Here is a list of the cosmetic items that will be part of the Fortnite Walking Dead Negan bundle:

Negan (Outfit) - 1,500 V-Bucks

Biter Skull (Back Bling) - 400 V-Bucks

Lucille (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks

KRAKK (Wrap) - 500 V-Bucks

The price should be considered accurate, given that Epic Games follows this pattern of pricing for the aforementioned cosmetic item types. Furthermore, we also have a potential release date for the rumored Fortnite Walking Dead Negan bundle.

Based on the available information, it is expected to be released in the Fortnite Item Shop on April 4, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Time. It should stay in rotation for a while since Negan has been a highly requested character by the community.

Lastly, it is rumored that once Negan has been added to the game, a variant of The Kneecapper will also be introduced. It will supposedly resemble Lucille, Negan's weapon of choice.

That's about everything we know for the time being. You can also read about the upcoming Fortnite x The Walking Dead collaboration for Creative. It will allow players to publish themed maps in-game starting May 16, 2025.

