A new Lara Croft skin in Fortnite has been leaked on the social media platform X. The character has seemingly returned to the Metaverse after nearly five long years. However, this version appears to be the video game iteration of the character from the early 2000s. The image of the new supposed Lara Croft skin was unanimously shared online by all reputed leakers/data miners.

Ad

The older version of the character will remain exclusive to those who obtained it during Chapter 2 Season 6. However, the new leaked version is expected to be purchasable from the Fortnite Item Shop. That being said, here is more information on the supposedly upcoming Lara Croft skin in Fortnite.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Everything we know about the new Lara Croft skin in Fortnite: Expected price and release date

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per the leaks, the Lara Croft skin in Fortnite will be part of the Tomb Raider Bundle. It will likely contain five cosmetic items in total. Here is a list of the names of these items and their expected individual price as listed by leakers:

Lara Croft (Outfit): 1500 V-bucks

Tomb Raider Ruck Sack (Back Bling): 300 V-bucks

Chirugai (Pickaxe): 800 V-bucks

Croft Legacy (Wrap): 500 V-bucks

Atkantis Scion (Emote): 400 V-bucks

As showcased by leaker @HYPEX, the Lara Croft skin will supposedly also have Selectable Styles. Additionally, you will be able to toggle her glasses on or off and change her vest's style as well. Here is a video showcasing all styles and other cosmetic items associated with the collaboration:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the leakers, the Tomb Raider Bundle will likely cost 2,200 V-Bucks. The alleged Jeep Wrangler Rubicon x Tomb Raider collaboration will also cost 2,200 V-Bucks and is expected to go live alongside Season 18 of Rocket League. It should be useable in Battle Royale/Zero Build and Rocket Racing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lastly, according to leaks, the Lara Croft skin in Fortnite will likely be part of the Gaming Legends Series, which only contains cosmetics that were part of collaborations with other video games.

That is everything we know about the new Lara Croft skin based on leaked information. It is expected to be released on March 14, 2025.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback