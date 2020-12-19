Fortnite players never cease to amaze the gaming community, and this time, a TikTok clip saying "He's cracked at Fortnite my guy" has gone viral on the internet.

The internet cherishes a genuine Fortnite meme moment, and this will definitely go down in the books as one of them. The clip features two youngsters playing Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. One of them mentions, "My friend Justin, He's cracked at Fortnite my guy."

What looks like a pretty innocuous statement on the surface, was followed by a sensitive moan that excited young Fortnite players and fans. This video has taken over the internet, and fans are making several memes out of it on Twitter.

My friend here clawzy he's already taken and he's cracked at fortnite my guy uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh — Cloudzؼ (@LANGRISNUMBER11) December 18, 2020

Several fans even requested TikTokers to make a Fortnite video out of it. Popular TikToker Koomberi went ahead and posted a short clip exclaiming the lines, "He's cracked at Fortnite my guy."

"He's cracked at Fortnite my guy," taking over the internet with memes and clips

Image via Reddit

Evidently, several fans flocked to Reddit to post memes about professional Fortnite players. One of them includes famous Fortnite star Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson.

This my friend here Justin. He’s already taken and he’s cracked at fortnite my guy. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wD53S4tm05 — Gideon (@VibezByGman) December 14, 2020

The sensational clip went viral simply because it was quite hilarious to hear a youngster making such a noise. In fact, several YouTubers started making their own version of "He's cracked at Fortnite my guy."

Players have also started making Minecraft, Call Of Duty Warzone, and Cyberpunk 2077 memes and clips using the line "He's cracked at Fortnite my guy," followed by the moaning noise. This has turned into a bit of an online phenomenon that Fortnite players are enjoying thoroughly.

he’s cracked at fortnite my guy pic.twitter.com/GaeKFjnWDI — Cuban #7RC (@AimbotCuban) December 10, 2020

The latest season of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has brought back several old players to the game and encouraged several new ones to join. During the Christmas season, Epic Games is working double-time to deliver new LTMs, characters, weapons, and much more.

Epic implemented several revolutionary changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, which will attract more players towards the game. The introduction of Kratos, Master Chief, and Walking Dead outfits, will definitely lure players into playing Fortnite.

Thus, it is plausible to expect more hilarious clips like "He's cracked at Fortnite my guy," going viral in the months to come.

