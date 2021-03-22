Fortnite Season 6: How to unlock all gold skins in-game

Fortnite Season 6 has brought with it new weapons, new NPCs, and brand-new features, such as crafting weapons and hunting animals.

However, many loopers have their sights set on the new golden skins, which are available for players to unlock as they work their way through the battle pass.

Fun Fact: Fortnite China actually shows the Golden Variant of Lara Croft on their website, while the normal Fortnite website does not.



This should mean that this variant is an unlockable style later in this season! pic.twitter.com/TogXGICZB7 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 18, 2021

How to unlock all gold skins in Fortnite Season 6

Golden Skins available in Fortnite Season 6

With a new Season comes a new battle pass, and it is full of unique items for loopers to add to their locker.

Fortnite Season 6 has released several skins that have players excited to grind through the battle pass levels. However, should players be dedicated and driven enough, several golden variants await past the opening 100 levels.

The complete list of golden skin variants for Fortnite Season 6 can be found below, along with the levels at which they unlock. Roughly how much XP is needed to get players there has also been mentioned.

Golden Agent Jonesy, Level 120, 8.6 Million XP

Golden Lara Croft, Level 130, 9.2 Million XP

Golden Tarana, Leevel 160, 11 Million XP

Golden Raz, Level 170, 11.7 Million XP

Golden Cluck, Level 180, 12.3 Million XP

Golden Raven, Level 205, 14 Million XP

Golden Spire Assassin, Level 210, 14.5 Million XP

Golden Neymar, Level 215, 15 Million XP

How to gain XP quick in Fortnite Season 6

With several rare golden variants available within the new Primal season, loopers are eager to clear the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass levels quickly.

Of course, the first necessity for any player is carving out the appropriate amount of time to dedicate to participating in the battle royale. Whether it be in a solo or squad match, players will need every minute they have available to earn the XP required.

Beyond dedicating enough time to the game, Fortnite Season 6 loopers will need to specifically focus on completing weekly, daily, and long-term challenges. Players can group up with friends or go on solo missions to complete these challenges.

To gain XP swiftly by finishing challenges though, players may need to let the goal of achieving a #1 Victory Royale take a backseat, as many challenges are not centered winning.

Another way to rapidly progress through the battle pass is by buying levels. While buying levels early might seem like a quick way to move along, players who wait to buy the higher levels stand to gain more.

The early levels cost much less XP than the later ones. Should players be planning on buying levels, it may be in their best interest to wait as long as possible.

There are many opportunities to earn XP in Fortnite Season 6, especially with all the brand new features. While the rare, golden skin variants available this Season seem too far off, dedicated players and teams, will have no trouble spending the next few months grinding for XP and unlocking these skins.