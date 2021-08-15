Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is a few weeks away from launch, and dataminers are keeping busy leaking out all the new stuff that is rumored to be coming to the game next season.

Of all the new elements, the Battle Pass is the one that gets the biggest hype in Fortnite. Fortnite is famous for its collaborations, and in the past few seasons it has simply been out-doing itself with crazy collaborations. From Rick Sanchez, a famous mad scientist from the popular TV show 'Rick and Morty' to American popstar and Grammy winner Ariana Grande, all have skins in the game.

Thank you to everyone who drifted into the #RiftTour with us and @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/1SfUaLJGWZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 8, 2021

Things can only get better from here and Fortnite players expect no less. This article will aim to cover all Battle Pass leaks for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass leaks

One of the biggest attractions of next season is going to be the anime character Naruto. Naruto in Fortnite is surely going to blow up the game as this anime has following in millions around the planet.

The leaks about Naruto came from a document that was brought forward during the Epic vs Apple court battle that is currently on. August 13 was the day when this 'epic' battle turned one year old. Many loopers might find it hard to believe, but it has been a year since Fortnite was last seen in the App Store.

However, with Naruto coming to Fortnite, players can expect the character to be in the Battle Pass and more varieties of the same skin, similar to Superman and Rick Sanchez.

According to a trusted Reddit source, Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is working on implementing it to the Season 8 Battle Pass!



Source: @ShiinaBR#fortnite #fortnitenews #naruto pic.twitter.com/Xa9Y9SWrvA — Fornite.leaks.news (@Forniteleaksne1) August 7, 2021

There are also leaks of a 'Stranger Things' collaboration called Sideways. However, leaks cannot confirm if it is an official collab between the TV show and Fortnite ,or if the gameplay mechanic simply seems inspired by the 'Stranger Things' alternate dimension, Upside Down.

Here's everything we know about Season 8 so far!



Based on: Reddit Insider Information, @ShiinaBR & @HYPEX and other Leaks



Let me know if I missed anything! #FortniteSeason8 pic.twitter.com/D5jJUvmZnT — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 12, 2021

If it turns out to be an official collaboration, players may see some skins in the Battle Pass as well. However, monsters are coming to the island, and loopers are not sure if that is a good thing or a terrifying piece of news.

Fortnite Season 8 Could Feature Pirates and Snake Monsters https://t.co/ara2EWeTZy pic.twitter.com/NrMlJIvom1 — Video Games / News (@VideoGameNews) February 25, 2019

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass expires on September 12 and therefore players can expect the upcoming season to launch on September 13.

