Fortnite's Misty Meadows is likely getting destroyed in Chapter 2 Season 8

A new Fortnite season is right around the corner, and fans can expect significant map changes. Chapter 2 Season 8 will begin a new storyline after the IO takes care of the Alien mothership and the extra-terrestrial creatures it brought along.

Unfortunately, during the transition to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, several POIs on the map will get destroyed due to the IOs plan. They are going to blow up the Alien mothership, and its pieces will crash onto several locations of the island.

One of the unfortunate POIs out of those not making it to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is Misty Meadows. Several leaks have pointed towards a part of the mothership crashing into Misty Meadows and destroying the fan-favorite Fortnite POI introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows MIGHT be the POI where the mothership crashes with this season's event

The POI was tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Misty Aftermath) and (Misty Remove)



/S17/AbductedPOI/Maps/Proto/S17_MistyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/V8B25hPNu2 — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) August 22, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map will not have Misty Meadows

The IO plans to destroy the Alien mothership by sending a bomb up the deck of the spacecraft. Dr. Slone will detonate the 'Counter-Measure Bomb' once it is inside the ship and solve the problem of the aliens once and for all.

The following locations will get destroyed during the event:



• Misty Meadows

• Dirty Docks

• Pleasent Park



Also the Mothership will split into diffrent parts and there will be multiple Crashsites next season! — SpoilersFN (@SpoilersFN) September 1, 2021

An explosion on such a large scale is undoubtedly going to include significant collateral damage. In this case, Fortnite is going to lose Misty Meadows, Dirty Docks, and Pleasant Park.

These locations are going to be replaced by new ones and, although the departure of Misty Meadows is sad news, the arrival of its replacement is certainly exciting for fans.

Which Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 location will replace Misty Meadows?

Three new locations have been teased and are set to arrive in Season 8. This fits perfectly with the rumored destruction of the three POIs on the current map.

Since one of the upcoming locations is the Pyramid under Loot Lake, it leaves only two options for the replacement of Misty Meadows.

It is either going to be a crash site on the map or will get transformed into the rumored 'Cubes' POI. The fate of Misty Meadows has been sealed, and it doesn't seem like it will appear in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map.

Also read: 8 ways to level up fast in Fortnite Season 7 before the battle pass expires

Edited by Ravi Iyer