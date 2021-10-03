Combat Shotgun, Flint-Knock Pistol, Boogie Bomb, and more to return in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite will soon introduce new funding rounds for the War Effort in Chapter 2 Season 8, through which players can vote for their favorite weapons. At the end of each round, the most voted weapon arrives in the game.
The first round of the War Effort voting in Fortnite has ended. The Shockwave Launcher defeated the Rift-to-Go gun, and is now making a return.
The upcoming rounds for War Effort in Fortnite have been revealed by leakers and it's fair to say that fans could have some tough decisions to make.
Upcoming rounds for Fortnite War Effort revealed
These are the weapons that players can vote for in the Fortnite War Effort soon:
Combat SMG vs Combat Assault Rifle
The Combat SMG lacks first-shot accuracy but has a rewarding 1.75x headshot multiplier. It also has an extremely fast fire rate that can be utilized to pressure buildings as well as enemies.
On the flip side, the Combat Assault Rifle was teased in the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Ever since, players have been eagerly waiting for the weapon.
Boogie Bomb vs Combat Shotgun
This is likely to be the most interesting Funding Round in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. On one hand, there's a semi-automatic shotgun with great DPS numbers while on the other, there's a fun grenade item which forces players to dance for five seconds.
The Boogie Bomb has been one of the most popular utility items in Fortnite's history and it wouldn't be a surprise if it handily edges out the Combat Shotgun.
Flint-Knock Pistol vs Proximity Grenade Launcher
As the name suggests, the Proximity Grenade Launcher is an explosive weapon that can easily expose players by destroying their covers (builds, trees, and small rocks). Players must avoid using the launcher at close range as this can hurt the wielder.
Interestingly, the Proximity Grenade Launcher was the first scoped exclusive weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale.
Against the Proximity Grenade Launcher, there will be the Flint-Knock Pistol. With a 2.0x headshot multiplier, this weapon is certainly ideal for players with good aim.
Surprisingly, over 15 billion gold bars were donated in the first round of War Effort in Fortnite. It is safe to assume that more and more players will vote and the most popular Fortnite weapons will eventually return.