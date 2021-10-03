Combat Shotgun, Flint-Knock Pistol, Boogie Bomb, and more to return in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite will soon introduce new funding rounds for the War Effort in Chapter 2 Season 8, through which players can vote for their favorite weapons. At the end of each round, the most voted weapon arrives in the game.

The first round of the War Effort voting in Fortnite has ended. The Shockwave Launcher defeated the Rift-to-Go gun, and is now making a return.

The Shockwave Launcher vs Rift-To-Go War Effort has been completed and the Shockwave Launcher is now certified as the Loopers choice.



Bounce back into the action now!



Bounce back into the action now! https://t.co/uCAoelYZRh

The upcoming rounds for War Effort in Fortnite have been revealed by leakers and it's fair to say that fans could have some tough decisions to make.

Upcoming rounds for Fortnite War Effort revealed

These are the weapons that players can vote for in the Fortnite War Effort soon:

Combat SMG vs Combat Assault Rifle

The Combat SMG lacks first-shot accuracy but has a rewarding 1.75x headshot multiplier. It also has an extremely fast fire rate that can be utilized to pressure buildings as well as enemies.

On the flip side, the Combat Assault Rifle was teased in the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Ever since, players have been eagerly waiting for the weapon.

Here is our first look at the Combat Assault Rifle.



We should be voting between this and the Combat SMG next update (v18.10!)



We should be voting between this and the Combat SMG next update (v18.10!) https://t.co/ph8pkOVhnE

Boogie Bomb vs Combat Shotgun

This is likely to be the most interesting Funding Round in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. On one hand, there's a semi-automatic shotgun with great DPS numbers while on the other, there's a fun grenade item which forces players to dance for five seconds.

The Boogie Bomb has been one of the most popular utility items in Fortnite's history and it wouldn't be a surprise if it handily edges out the Combat Shotgun.

Boogie Bombs in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Flint-Knock Pistol vs Proximity Grenade Launcher

As the name suggests, the Proximity Grenade Launcher is an explosive weapon that can easily expose players by destroying their covers (builds, trees, and small rocks). Players must avoid using the launcher at close range as this can hurt the wielder.

Proximity Grenade Launcher in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Interestingly, the Proximity Grenade Launcher was the first scoped exclusive weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Against the Proximity Grenade Launcher, there will be the Flint-Knock Pistol. With a 2.0x headshot multiplier, this weapon is certainly ideal for players with good aim.

Thanks to your efforts, over 15.3 Billion Bars have been donated to the War Effort this Season. Great job, recruits - but J.B.'s just getting started!

Surprisingly, over 15 billion gold bars were donated in the first round of War Effort in Fortnite. It is safe to assume that more and more players will vote and the most popular Fortnite weapons will eventually return.

