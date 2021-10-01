Where to find Shockwave Launcher in Fortnite Season 8

The long awaited and highly anticipated Fortnite Shockwave Launcher has finally been unvaulted in-game. After the community pooled together and donated an astronomical amount of Gold Bars, the item is now out of the vault and should start appearing on the island.

However, as it stands, players are unable to find the item in-game. After donating so many Gold Bars to only have the item not appear, it is rather frustrating. Thankfully, there are a few hints as to where players will be able to get their hands on the Shockwave launcher.

The Shockwave Launcher has finally been unvaulted in Fortnite Season 8

A short while ago, the Shockwave Launcher was finally unvaulted in-game. As seen in the video below, it happened live during a match, and the player who donated the last bit of Gold Bars to fully fund the item received a few of these Mythic weapons as a token of appreciation.

Strangely though, the weapon has not yet been added to the loot pool in-game, and players are beginning to wonder where to find the Shockwave Launcher in Fortnite Season 8.

Epic Games usually uploads little teasers of new weapons or items when they're introduced to the game, but as of now, no official announcement has been made by the developers. Suffice to say, that although the weapon has been unvaulted, it's yet to be added to the game.

While it's not clear as to exactly when or where players will be able to get their hands on the unvaulted Mythic weapon, there are a few speculations regarding the same.

1) Buying it from the Item Donation Board

The most obvious place to acquire this weapon should be the Item Donation Board. Sadly, as of now, it does not seem to be working. The board only showcases that the Shockwave Launcher won, but it cannot be purchased.

2) Searching chests or buying it from NPCs

Another possibility is that the item may be found in chests or can be purchased from NPCs. This makes sense given that, over the course of the season, three more items will be up for vote on the Item Donation Board.

Furthermore, since there are numerous NPCs on the island at this point that sell no exotic weapons, the developers may allow them to sell players the Shockwave Launcher in exchange for Gold Bars.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is subject to change.

