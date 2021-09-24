Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 mythics: Ranking every mythic item in the 'Cubed' season

Fortnite Cubed, the title for Chapter 2 Season 8, has been a huge hit thus far. The new season brought a few new landing spots, a new dimension, new characters, new skins, and the highlight: all the new mythics. There are several mythic weapons thus far in the game, with more sure to come (as seen in the trailer).
Mythic weapons are always very popular in Fortnite, and they're also very difficult to obtain. Here's which ones are better than the rest and which ones should be prioritized.
Ranking mythic weapons in Fortnite Cubed
Fortnite's mythic weapons are the most sought-after ones in the battle royale game. Here are the top 4 weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:
4) Sideways Rifle
The Sideways Rifle is a great new weapon, and it can be found through the Sideways in chests and from monster drops. It can be crafted with monster parts to upgrade all the way to Mythic, though it requires quite a lot of monster parts.
The Sideways can be accessed at one POI, or in Sideways Anomalies throughout the map. It does good damage and has a low reload time, but it pales in comparison to the other Sideways weapon.
3) Sideways Minigun
While there is a slow reload time of four seconds, the damage done by the Sideways Minigun and its firing rate is pretty much unmatched. 168 damage per second is among the highest in the game, and it can also be crafted all the way up to Mythic rarity using monster parts.
2) Venom Symbiote
Both Venom and Carnage symbiotes can be acquired in the same match, though they spawn fairly far apart, so doing that is difficult (and only in Duos or Squads). Still, having either one of these is phenomenal.
It's not a traditional weapon and the attacking is a bit unorthodox, but the benefits are huge. Permanent glider redeploy is very helpful, as is the speed bonus. The downtime is frustrating, but that's only to keep it from being completely overpowered.
1) Carnage Symbiote
Having either one of these symbiotes gives a huge advantage in the game. The attack damage, glider redeploy and increased speed and jumping more than make up for the 10-second downtime after using it. It's one of the best weapons in the entire game.
