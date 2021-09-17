Where to find Venom Symbiote Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite's Season 8 brought a new addition from the Marvel Universe for players to seek out and use in regular matches. The Venom and Carnage Symbiote Mythics have been added to the game, and each offer unique abilities to whomever wields their power.

Rather than a skin, these Marvel items are meant to be mobility tools that can make an enemy's day sink in seconds. The Venom Symbiote Mythic spawns in different places in each match, but here's a quick guide on how to find it as quickly as possible.

Fortnite's Venom Symbiote Mythic location and what it does

To make matters easier for players, the Venom Symbiote Mythic always spawns somewhere within the first Storm Circle location. Additionally, players can see its location on their map with a marker that reveals where it spawns.

There doesn't seem to be an exact pattern when it comes to where it spawns within the Storm Circle, but having a map marker makes it quite simple to find. With this in mind, be wary of enemy players as everyone in the match can see where the Venom Symbiote spawns.

This means players could potentially fight off handfuls of enemies at once if they aren't quick to find it. However, once found, the Venom Symbiote offers a great mobility boost as well as a predatory ability to hunt for other players.

When equipped, the Venom Symbiote acts as a type of grappling hook that can yank Fortnite players to the wielder. With this item, snatching unsuspecting enemies for a quick distance closer can win the fight before it even begins.

While in a player's inventory, the Venom Symbiote Mythic grants players the ability to redeploy their glider for free. Jumping off a building for a quick get away or landing near fleeing enemies is now a possibility without limits.

Also Read

Glitch King 👑 @GlitchKing15 if you use shadow stone

the mythic backbling will be visible to everyone.. if you use shadow stone

the mythic backbling will be visible to everyone.. https://t.co/TaRzyCIM1T

Search near the first Storm Circle and be patient for the marker to appear on the map. After that, it's just a matter of fighting off other players for the Venom Symbiote's amazing potential.

Edited by Ashish Yadav