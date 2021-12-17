×
Everything new in Fortnite WinterFest 2021: New Weapons, NPCs, Rewards, skins and more

Winterfest 2021 is packed with everything new (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shubhendu Vatsa
ANALYST
Modified Dec 17, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Feature

WinterFest 2021 has started in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, marking the advent of all holiday and Christmas content. This year's WinterFest will be over two weeks long, and Epic has planned several in-game festivities. From new challenges and winter-themed cosmetics to the return of old locations, there is much to keep you busy during the holiday season.

This article will talk about all the new things coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as part of WinterFest 2021.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: All the new rewards in WinterFest 2021

A new set of Winterfest Quests are available, which will give players a ton of bonus XP. Weapons like the Snowball Launcher are unvaulted, and you can unwrap new presents every day.

Players must visit Crackshot's Cabin and meet Sgt. Winter inside to open a Winterfest gift. He will greet players with thematic cosmetic items that will only be available during Winterfest 2021.

❄️ Winterfest 2021 Present GuideWant a specific present? follow the number guide below to know ahead of time what it is you're unboxing!Frozen Peely is a frozen present so it's not included in this image.Thanks @MattTheo_ for helping me confirm this image is accurate! https://t.co/igr48QHwBG

Each present has a different cosmetic reward. Here are all the presents you can get from the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 event.

Presents Rewards
Biggest Orange Present from Fresh AuraKrisabelle Skin
Frozen Blue Present from Fresh AuraPolar Peely Skin
Glitchy Black and Green present Sentinel Glider (Matrix Collaboration)
Long Orange Present from Gumbo   Banner icon
Long Silver Present from FishstickTwinkly Weapon Wrap
Medium Square Purple Present from Sgt. Winter Bombastic Winterfest Spray
Small Green Present on the Book CaseLoot In The Mountains Music
Small Square Purple Present from Sgt. WinterAurora Arc Contrail
Square Green and Yellow present from GumboYou Better Watch Out! Loading screen
Square Purple Present hanging from the craneHolly Hatchets Pickaxe
Square Red Present from Fresh Aura Choice Knit Emote
Square Silver Present from FishstickWooly Weapon Wrap
Tall Orange Present from Fresh AuraIt's Perfect Emoticon
Tall Red Present from GumboSnowplower Pickaxe

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: All the new Challenges in WinterFest 2021

During the event, you can complete a total of 15 Winterfest quests. This will earn you XP, helping you progress through the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Here are all the challenges in WinterFest 2021:

  • Warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge
  • Deal damage to opponents with the Snowball Launcher
  • Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound
  • Travel while having icy feet
  • Fly with a chicken
  • Dance for three seconds at Crackshot'sCrackshot's Cabin and Sgt. Winter'sWinter's Workshop
  • Ram a snowman with a vehicle
  • Use a Holiday Presents! item
  • Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree
  • Eat five food in a single match
  • Hide for ten seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25 meters of an opponent
  • Light campfire while having icy feet
  • Travel 1000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher
  • Destroy holiday decorations
  • Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade

One quest will become available every day, and you can complete them till January 6, which is the last day of the event. Complete seven Winterfest Quests and you'll get the Snowmando Board Glider. Complete 10, and the Frosty Back Bling is yours to keep.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: All New NPCs in WinterFest 2021

The ongoing season already has an abundance of NPCs spread all across the island, and the latest Fortnite WinterFest 2021 event is only adding more to the ever-expanding list. Sgt. Winter is the new NPC on the island, accompanied by two Red-Nosed Rangers.

Here is what the Matrix Winterfest Present looks like if you want the glider right away. https://t.co/AKziVAJBJ7

They come to the island to distribute gifts periodically, but aren't shy about attacking you if provoked.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: All New skins in WinterFest 2021

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 cannot be completed without winter or holiday-inspired skins and Epic has some brand new skins for you to grab. The main attraction is the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home versions of Spider-Man These will be in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, December 16, at 7 p.m. EST.

Spider-Man (No Way Home) Skin: https://t.co/8R7c9hYAxI

Other than the new Spidey skin, leakers have also revealed two new free skins that the developers will be giving out during the event. Krisabelle Skin is a "festive take on the community-inspired Isabelle" and Polar Peely, which is just a frozen banana.

PC Players can now claim Blizzabelle https://t.co/Acf6bv7nlw

Fortnite Crew subscribers will be rewarded with a bonus gift called the Golden Look Board Glider when they log in. This is just a few out of the many skins Epic has revealed; expect more skins to be announced as the event progresses.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: All New Weapons in WinterFest 2021

While not many new weapons are being added to Winterfest 2021, developers have brought back the Chiller Grenades, Snowball Launchers and the Sneaky Snowman suit during the course of the event.

Winterfest x Fortnite CreativeAfter playing for two hours total across creator-made maps/games, you’ll receive the Ol’ Cracky Emoticon, Llamistletoe Spray, a Merry Marauder Banner, and a 2022 New Year’s Banner. https://t.co/sv6wmALbHY

There is a new Winterfest tab next to "Discover." You can get the Ol' Cracky Emoticon, Llamistletoe Spray, a Merry Marauder Banner, and a 2022 New Year's Banner once you play creator-made maps/games for more than a total of two hours across all creator-made content.

