How to get the Krisabelle skin early in Fortnite Chapter 3

With the highly anticipated Fortnite WinterFest officially underway, players have already begun opening free gifts given to them for the holiday season, with 14 different items available from these gifts. As always, the free skin is the last of them and is arguably the best reward, even though the Legendary Sentinel glider is quite good.

Overexcited Fortnite players who attempt to open the gift are met with a frustrating "Save this present for last!" message. Krisabelle is a skin that many loopers desperately want and they are rather unwilling to wait and open all the other gifts first.

フーゴ ☘️ COMMS CLOSED ☘️ @fffunkboy im going to get krisabelle last but until i do i will shake her box vigorously every day to make her as uncomfortable in there as possible /lh im going to get krisabelle last but until i do i will shake her box vigorously every day to make her as uncomfortable in there as possible /lh https://t.co/SOiETt2B14

Fortunately, there is a way to open the final gift early without having to open the other gifts first. The article below will explain this method.

Fortnite players can open the Krisabelle skin earlier than normal

There are 14 total gifts and normally, all of them will be opened prior to the skin.

Krisabelle skin

You Better Watch Out loading screen

Loot in the Mountains music

Auroral Arc contrail

Sentinel glider

Snowflake banner icon

Bombastic WinterFest spray

Holly Hatchets harvesting tool

Choice Knit emote

Twinkly weapon wrap

Wooly weapon wrap

Snowplower harvesting tool

'It's Perfect' emote

Players are eager to get the free Krisabelle skin this year (Image via Epic Games)

However, some cunning Fortnite players have discovered how to unlock the skin early. It still can't be opened at any time, but there is a way to prioritize and unlock it before the final gift. This is clearly the best gift available, so players will want to unlock it as soon as they can.

If Fortnite players open all six boxes in front of the Krisabelle skin box, which is the tall box on the right side of the cabin, they can unlock the skin sooner rather than later.

This means that players will just have to open six gifts instead of 13 gifts to get the Krisabelle skin. Unfortunately, some players may have probably opened gifts on the left side of the cabin and will not be able to unlock her early. However, if they complete the right side now, they can still get Krisabelle earlier than they normally should have. Clearly, the community is quite excited about the rapidly approaching holiday season.

