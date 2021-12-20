3 Fortnite WinterFest presents to open first and 3 to avoid

WinterFest is well underway and Fortnite players are enjoying unboxing the free gifts that Epic Games is sending them this holiday season. There are a total of 14 gifts in the new and improved Crackshot's Cabin. One of them, the final skin gift, has to be opened last, but all the rest can be opened whenever players want.

There are a few pretty good rewards, but there are also a few that Fortnite players probably aren't that interested in. Fortunately, there was a leak showing which gifts contain what items. Here's what to open first and what to avoid.

Which presents Fortnite players should prioritize and avoid

Presents to skip

3) Small orange box on right side

This box, which is right beside the contraption holding another box, contains a snowflake banner icon. Most players don't even bother using banner icons they get and they rarely change to one. As such, this gift, while unavoidable, should be held till the last portion of the gift opening.

Thanks ❄️ Winterfest 2021 Present Guide

2) Tall orange box beside Sgt. Winter

The box directly beside Sgt. Winter, which is tall and orange, holds the "It's Perfect" emoticon. It's not a bad gift, but most players don't use emoticons and this one isn't going to change that. Fortnite players will need to open it eventually, but it can definitely be put off.

Sgt. Winter sits next to a few good gifts (Image via Epic Games)

1) Medium purple box on the right

This box is right beside the previous one on this list. It holds the Bombastic Winter spray. Sprays are better than emoticons but they don't really get used all that often. Players can definitely put this gift off as long as they want.

Winterfest Day 4 | 🎄

Presents to prioritize

3) Medium red box beside the last box

The last box, which can't be opened, has a box right beside it that should be opened sooner rather than later. It holds the Choice Knit emote. Emotes are very popular in Fortnite and this one is pretty attractive for a free cosmetic.

#Winterfest2021 To get the Choice Knit emote in Fortnite Winterfest2021 open the this present.

2) The box hanging off the machine

On the left side of the cabin, there is a machine holding a gift above the ground. It holds the Holly Hatchets harvesting tool. New pickaxes are always welcome for Fortnite players, especially ones that can go into a themed locker.

I got the Holly Hatchets today , and the snowplower yesterday lol. Fortnite likes giving me pickaxes

1) Green bag beside Sgt. Winter

The green bag beside Sgt. Winter holds arguably the best gift of WinterFest 2021. Players can open up the only Legendary gift available: the Sentinel glider. This gift should be opened as soon as possible.

