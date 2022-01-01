'No Build' Fortnite maybe on its way in 2022

Fortnite players always come up with the craziest assumptions, but more often than not, they turn out to be true. The discussion around a 'No Build' version of Fortnite started some time ago, and now there are claims that such a version might be coming in 2022.

While not much is known about this new version, it might be a turning point for the title if it becomes a reality. Some also believe it might just be a mode similar to the other limited time modes Fortnite has seen in the past. This is simply speculation at this point and a lot of discussion around the topic can be spotted on social media.

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex posted a screenshot of an LTM suggesting Epic Games is seriously considering adding a 'no-build' mode.

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder that Epic are working on a "No Build" LTM.. I feel like this LTM would be so good right now with the Spiderman Mythic & Sliding 🔥 They'd just need to reduce damage to enviroment in that LTM. Reminder that Epic are working on a "No Build" LTM.. I feel like this LTM would be so good right now with the Spiderman Mythic & Sliding 🔥 They'd just need to reduce damage to enviroment in that LTM. https://t.co/2Q4FbBpsxo

Mobile and console players will welcome the idea of 'no builds' in Fortnite

A Reddit discussion was spotted around the 'no build' version of Fortnite and players who play the game on console or mobile devices have responded positively to the idea.

Nintendo Switch players find it unusually difficult to build any structure in the game. Unlike PC players, it is not the same in console settings. While there are multiple console players who have practiced and have become as good as PC Fortnite players, it is not the same for others who have recently started enjoying Chapter 3.

However, Fortnite is known to be quite different from other Battle Royale games and building mechanics are one of the key factors that make the game unique. Removing it entirely from Fortnite might be a tad bit catastrophic. Without it, Fortnite simply becomes any other third person shooter, similar to the likes of PUBG.

Emby 🦑  - Goat @mcsquiddies Fortnite adding no build mode??? Maybe it'll finally be good Fortnite adding no build mode??? Maybe it'll finally be good

First-person shooting has already been enabled in Fortnite in Chapter 3 with red-dots on a few weapons, which was a step towards popular titles like Warzone and Halo. While it will be interesting to watch how the 'no-build' version works in Chapter 3, it might also be a turning point for the title.

