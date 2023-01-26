Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti should be able to pump out a stable 30 FPS in 1440p, which is enough for this type of single-person action adventure game. You can also get a bit more performance out of the game by fine tuning a few graphical settings.

Forspoken has been released for PC and has been received with a wide bevy of responses ranging from appreciation to utter frustration, thanks to the shady optimization of Square Enix's latest publication. The RTX 3070 TI, however, is a solid option to run the game.

To assist gamers in maximizing their Forspoken gaming experience and get the most out of their hardware, we will be looking at the optimum RTX 3070 Ti GPU settings in this article.

RTX 3070 Ti can handle Forspoken surprisingly well

Forspoken is receiving a lot of criticism for being a poorly optimized game, but it runs considerably more smoothly on high-end GPUs like the RTX 3070 Ti.

Although both of these GPUs are more than capable of running the game at its highest settings, doing so frequently has a negative impact on the performance and frame rate and it is usually advised to adjust a few parameters to acquire the ideal combination of quality and performance.

Forspoken minimum and recommended system requirements

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows®11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better)

Memory: 24 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3070

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440.

: Set it to 2560x1440. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Off. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Off. Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard.

Standard. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low.

Low. Shadow Quality : Standard.

: Standard. Ray Traced Shadows: On.

On. Ambient Occlusion: High.

High. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti here (Globally) here (US).

Final Thoughts

Without experiencing any significant issues, the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti can run Forspoken at 1440p. You may always activate DLSS if the aforementioned settings are giving you problems. Make sure you have the most recent drivers installed for each card on Nvidia's official website.

Poll : 0 votes