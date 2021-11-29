Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Leaks: Seagulls, New 'Tropical' theme map, and more

Fresh new leaks continue to surface ahead of Fortnite Chapter 3's release. There is a new leak coming out every day before the next chapter finally comes out. Naturally, fans already know a lot of interesting information about the map and other details that might be a part of Chapter 3 Season 1.

The latest leaks shed more light on what the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map is going to look like. These leaks also reveal more information about the first new animal coming to the battle royale game in the next chapter.

Previous leaks surrounding Fortnite Australia and New Zealand have hinted at certain aspects of the upcoming map. However, data miners have now said for certain that there will be 'tropical' zones on the Chapter 3 map.

Latest leaks surrounding the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

The most exciting leak surrounding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is about what some parts of the map are going to look like. Previously, several rumors pointed at the fact that the map for the next Chapter can be inspired by Australia and New Zealand.

A new leak by HYPEX somewhat confirms that the Fortnite map in Chapter 3 Season 1 is going to have tropical-themed POIs. Not only will the island have beaches, palm trees, pools, and floaties, but it will also have seagulls flying around.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1. Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1.

Following the release of Crows in Chapter 2 Season 8, players will now see seagulls come in as the next flying animal. According to HYPEX, these birds appear in concept arts near the beach area, which confirms that such a POI will exist on the map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Epic Games might shift to Unreal Engine 5 for Fortnite Chapter 3

Another major transition that Fortnite players will have to go through from Chapter 2 Season 8, to Chapter 3 would be the shift to Unreal Engine 5. This would make a lot of things possible in the next Fortnite Chapter, such as the previously teased open-world game mode.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k So a question I’ve been getting about unreal engine 5. It will not worsen the performance on older consoles. If anything it might make it better. UE5 is more scalable than UE4 is. Old gen consoles will retain the same visual settings while the art style changes. So a question I’ve been getting about unreal engine 5. It will not worsen the performance on older consoles. If anything it might make it better. UE5 is more scalable than UE4 is. Old gen consoles will retain the same visual settings while the art style changes.

Edmire2K, the person who leaked one of the first concept maps for Fortnite Chapter 3, confirmed that Unreal Engine 5 would not affect performance on old-gen consoles. This is only the tip of the iceberg of everything there is to come in the next Chapter. Clearly, fans are in for a wonderful ride.

