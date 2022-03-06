5 best story-driven games to play on Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

The Xbox Game Pass service from Microsoft is well worth the price of admission. Many people may be put off by the idea of having their video game collection locked behind a subscription service.

However, the reality is that for a fairly low monthly charge, players gain access to an astounding range of titles ranging from indie darlings to triple-A blockbusters.

Every month, Microsoft introduces a new reason why an Xbox Game Pass membership is of great value. It's jam-packed with over 100 fantastic games and collections, and it feels like there's an unlimited amount of games to choose from.

From sports games to multiplayer ones, as well as co-op and shooters, there is something for everyone. There is an intriguing and worthwhile variety of entries for lovers of story-driven single-player games.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Final Fantasy 13, and more story-driven games to try on Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

5) The Outer Worlds

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds is an action role-playing game. The game, which was released in October 2019, is set in the Halcyon colony, where the main character becomes lost in transit while on a colonist ship destined towards the galaxy's furthest reaches.

Years later, players awaken to find themselves at the heart of a plot that threatens to destroy the colony as a whole. With a first-person perspective, players may interact with NPCs who have their own storylines and goals while also assisting them on their trip. These allies may battle with the player and learn new skills and special attacks.

Players can pick from a variety of melee and rifle weapons that shoot light, heavy, or energy bullets. In a traditional skill-leveling system, the game awards players experience points, which may be utilized to level up and unlock new abilities.

4) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

The game's story focuses on Norse and Celtic mythology, and the protagonist is a warrior from the Picts. Senua, a Pict warrior, embarks on a quest to save the soul of Dillion, her beloved, from the Norse realm of Helheim, governed by the goddess Hela, in Hellblade.

Exploration, fighting, and puzzle-solving are all important aspects of the game. Senua can connect her defensive movements with tremendous sword blows to strike down her adversaries using a dodge, parry, and guard strategy.

Senua can also increase her Focus by blocking and attacking adversaries, allowing her to briefly slow down time if she reaches a particular level of Focus.

3) Final Fantasy 13

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS

Final Fantasy XIII is essentially a storyline about two worlds linked by fate, legend, and divine forces. Pulse is a wild planet controlled by untamed creatures, ancient ruins, and divine machines known as fal'Cie that rule over all aspects of existence.

Cocoon, a manufactured safe haven for mankind that hovers above Pulse's surface and is similarly at the mercy of the fal'Cie, is another world. Sanctum, the ruling body, does everything it can to turn the populace against Pulse by telling them that the world below is akin to hell.

Cocoon's anti-Pulse beliefs are so strong that any contact between the planet and its inhabitants results in a banishment or a Purge of any Cocoon area that accidentally discovers something from Pulse in its garden.

Through a third-person perspective, the player controls the on-screen character to interact with people, items, and enemies throughout the game. Players may also rotate the camera around the actors for a 360-degree perspective of the environment.

The universe of Final Fantasy XIII is scaled to the characters that inhabit it. Rather than a caricature of the character traveling around a small landscape as in previous Final Fantasy games, every place is proportionally portrayed.

2) A Way Out

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

A Way Out, released in 2018, is still a fantastic story-driven co-op game. Portraying someone that players have a lot of faith in is a fantastic experience. As players engage as two men who approach practically everything differently, this jail escape game provides a number of methods to keep them occupied, including mini-games and puzzles.

In the game, players take control of Leo and Vincent, two condemned criminals who must escape from jail while avoiding authorities. As the two protagonists' stories are being presented at the same time, their progress may not be coordinated, resulting in one player being able to control their character while another watches a cutscene.

A Way Out is developed by Hazelight Studios and directed by Josef Fares, who also worked on It Takes Two.

1) A Plague Tale: Innocence

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna

The storyline is set in late 1300s Aquitaine, France, where Amicia de Rune, a young aristocratic girl, lives with her family. Amicia and her younger brother Hugo must go on a perilous adventure through history while being pursued by Inquisition soldiers and swarms of plague-infested rats.

The majority of the game focuses on solving survival puzzles in order to gain access to new areas and lead the swarm of rats towards foes. This third goal is critical since opponents would quickly murder Amicia if they capture her.

Therefore, players must use the world aspects to their advantage in order to safely navigate the environment. Hugo is also a fantastic tool that players may make use of.

