A Plague Tale: Requiem release date reportedly leaked

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, a 2019 action-adventure stealth game by Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment.

The makers have yet to confirm the game's actual release date, and there have been several rumors among gamers, with no official confirmation from the developer or publisher. However, the forthcoming A Plague Tale: Requiem has been mistakenly released on the Microsoft Store.

According to Microsoft's website, the game will be released on June 17. Although the site states that it will premiere in 2021, it is safe to presume that the date is accurate.

A Plague Tale: Requiem's release date is disclosed on the Xbox Store

Please remember that the release date may have been revealed due to an Xbox Store issue or a mere coincidence. The provided date should be cautioned until the makers officially announce the release date.

As per the website, the game's release date is set for June 17, 2021, if you scroll to the bottom of the website. A Plague Tale: Requiem was first announced in July 2021 and was planned to be released only for next-generation consoles, such as the Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5, and Microsoft Windows.

Furthermore, the game will be released for the Nintendo Switch, but only as a cloud-based game.

The good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs is that Microsoft announced with the sequel's release that A Plague Tale: Requiem would be published on the first day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox platforms and Windows PCs.

Xbox Game Pass customers now have something to look forward to since the game is rumored to be coming out shortly.

Players are excited for the impending sequel since the teaser, aesthetics, and story appear promising. The game is a follow-up to the 2019 sleeper success A Plague Tale: Innocence, which startled many when released.

So much so that it moved from not being on many people's radar to being universally regarded as one of the year's finest games. In 2019, the game was launched with mostly good reviews.

Players get their hands on the character of Amicia de Rune, a 15-year-old noblewoman who lived in 1348 during the Hundred Years War. Hugo, her supernaturally endowed brother, must be protected from the troops of the French Inquisition, and it is up to her to do it.

The family departs in search of a new house at the end of the game. Asobo hasn't said much about the narrative of the new game, although it appears to pick up shortly after, with the siblings still escaping the Inquisition.

A Plague Tale: Requiem's gameplay video included glimpses of ships and the water and a few shots of Amicia visiting a big port city. A palm tree was also seen in the backdrop of another shot in the gameplay clip, implying that the siblings' trip may take them to southern Spain or the coast of North Africa.

