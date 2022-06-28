5 announcements that could be expected from the upcoming Nintendo Direct Mini (June 28)

Confirming whispers, Japanese publisher Nintendo has announced a brand new Direct showcase for June 28, 2022. This time around, it is a Mini variant. It will be a shorter highlight of about 25 minutes, focusing on upcoming games from third-party publishers and studios for Nintendo Switch.

It is set to go live at 6.00 AM PT/9.00 AM ET/6.30 PM IST/10.00 PM JST/11.00 PM AEST via their official YouTube channel. Given ongoing rumors about the event, fans might be wondering what the Big N has in store. As such, some speculation is due to discussed.

Could these titles show up at the upcoming Nintendo Direct Mini (June 2022)?

1) More details on anticipated collaborations: Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and more

Starting off with the safest bets are the currently announced third-party games. These have some amount of details and footage showcased already. Games like Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are from third-party studios that fans are looking forward to. While there have not been any release dates for either, the upcoming showcase could shed some light.

2) Debut gameplay for announced games that have barebones information: Hogwarts Legacy, Alan Wake Remastered

Some of the more surprising reveals for Nintendo Switch include games fans would have never thought would arrive on the portable. Avalanche Software's open world Wizarding World RPG Hogwarts Legacy, Remedy Entertainment's Switch debut Alan Wake Remastered and even Valve's collection of Portal 1 and 2 via the Companion Collection. No new information about any of them has been revealed thus far.

3) Confirmation of rumors: Persona, Tactics Ogre Reborn and more

As the rumormill spins, a few games have been leaked for the Switch or in general as well. Tactics Ogre Reborn, for example, is allegedly the latest in Square Enix's underrated SRPG series and was leaked a couple of months ago.

SEGA and Atlus' Persona games, on the other hand, have been confirmed for pretty much every system but Nintendo's handheld. The latter in particular has been hinted at to come to the platform but only time will tell.

4) Indie showcase: Hollow Knight Silksong, Oxenfree 2 and more

Indie games are very popular on the system so it would not be unexpected to see some at the Direct Mini. Team Cherry's Hollow Knight Silksong received new footage at the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Considering it has been confirmed for Big N's device since its original announcement, we could see brand new footage of the Switch build. Night School Studio's Oxenfree 2: Lost SIgnals is an anticipated horror indie title that has not debuted any footage yet, so this is another great opportunity.

5) Unexpected major third party ports: Soul Hackers 2 and more

A mixture of speculation and rumor, it is not far fetched to consider a massive third-party game announcement for the Nintendo Switch. Another Atlus RPG, the upcoming Soul Hackers 2 is skipping the Switch for an odd reason - perhaps it could make its way in the future?

Other rumors suggest something spicier: ranging from Red Dead Redemption 2 to NieR: Automata - all thanks to an alleged 2017/2018 game making its way to the system

