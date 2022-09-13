Bayonetta 3 finally gets a release date at Nintendo Direct: Supporting characters, pre-order details, and more

The September 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct stream provided plenty of news, including a release date for the highly anticipated Bayonetta 3.

The upcoming action-adventure game is the first Bayonetta title since the second iteration of the series in 2014. Originally announced in December 2017, fans have been patiently waiting for more details.

Well, those details have finally come. Players can pre-order the game now, exclusively for Nintendo Switch, and dive right in when it launches very soon on October 28, 2022.

Bayonetta 3 is arriving in October

A look at the Umbra Witch in Bayonetta 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo has often shed the typical Tuesday release format for blockbuster games. Instead, they have adopted their own launch format, with most of their games arriving on a Friday.

This is true for Bayonetta 3, as it will be available on Friday, October 28, 2022. A new trailer during the most recent Nintendo Direct announced the news and showed a bit more about the game's plot.

Rather than fighting for her memories or helping a friend, the titular Umbra Witch of the franchise is set to save the entire world. Man-made bio weapons have attacked and the Witch has taken on the job of stopping them.

The trailer revealed that pre-orders are now available on the Nintendo eShop and showcased a handful of supporting characters that will assist the Umbra Witch in defeating the evil invaders.

Pre-order details

Bayonetta 3 can be pre-ordered at several retailers in addition to digitially right through the Nintendo Switch. Here are a some pre-order options and any available bonuses:

Masquerade Edition : This special edition comes with a physical copy of the game, an art book, and alternative art covers that can be put in the box sleeve. It is available for $89.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

: This special edition comes with a physical copy of the game, an art book, and alternative art covers that can be put in the box sleeve. It is available for $89.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. Standard Edition : A physical Standard Edition can be pre-ordered from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and more for $59.99.

: A physical Standard Edition can be pre-ordered from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and more for $59.99. Digital Edition: The price is the same, at $59.99, for the Digital Edition. It is available through the Nintendo eShop. There are no known bonuses at this time, but it does allow players to pre-load the game and the purchase is eligible for up to 300 Gold Points.

Supporting cast

The Umbra Witch cannot expect to save the world all by herself in Bayonetta 3. The Nintendo Direct trailer introduced some supporting characters that will fight alongside her:

Luka : Described as a "driven journalist."

: Described as a "driven journalist." Jeanne : Another Umbra Witch, described as the "Plantinum Witch."

: Another Umbra Witch, described as the "Plantinum Witch." Viola: A new ally described as the "Untested Firebrand."

It looks as though additional supporting characters may be in the game based off of what was shown in the trailer. They just were not revealed or confirmed. They could easily be story characters rather than fighters.

Either way, expect plenty of chaos when the dangerous adventure of Bayonetta 3 launches on October 28, 2022. It looks as though the series is being delivered on the largest scale it has ever seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman