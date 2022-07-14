Who is Viola in Bayonetta 3?

Bayonetta 3 is set to make its big debut after years of radio silence and a couple of big teases. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the slightest hint of news and with a trailer released on July 13, they finally have some information.

The third game in Platinum Games' flagship character action franchise was announced way back in 2017. Four years without a word left fans exploding with excitement when a trailer dropped last September. The latest trailer finally reveals the release date, along with the game's mysterious new second character.

Everything we know about Viola in Bayonetta 3

Nintendo of Europe @NintendoEurope Viola, a fresh-faced witch, is a new playable character in #Bayonetta3 ! Armed with a sword and with the capricious feline companion Cheshire by her side, she’s a force to be reckoned with. Viola, a fresh-faced witch, is a new playable character in #Bayonetta3! Armed with a sword and with the capricious feline companion Cheshire by her side, she’s a force to be reckoned with. https://t.co/gQWoZOlu1K

Bayonetta 3 has brought back plenty of old favorites and introduced a few new faces. The big showstopper reveal seems to be a second playable character in the form of upstart witch Viola.

Viola's role in gameplay seems to be comparable to Nero's in Devil May Cry IV. It's unclear whether she'll dovetail with the eponymous veteran witch. It is certain, however, that she has a vastly different gameplay style.

Viola wields a sizeable samurai sword, rather than the traditional guns of her superior officer. She doesn't get a ton of in-game moves in the trailer, but can be seen using massive sweeping attacks to take down multiple enemies.

In place of Bayo's Madame Butterfly, Viola summons a massive cat named Chesire for special attacks. This powerful feline seems to be an active part of Viola's combat style, able to outmaneuver while she fights. This could make her more complex than Bayo, possibly asking players to control both at once.

Beyond her combat skills, she's seen using a grappling hook to traverse the landscape in platforming moments. Viola seems like an interesting addition to the game, providing a possible new central character for sequels.

How does Viola fit into the story of Bayonetta 3?

Nintendo of Europe @NintendoEurope The witch is back! Summon, slash and slay in style when Bayonetta 3 launches on #NintendoSwitch 28/10! The witch is back! Summon, slash and slay in style when Bayonetta 3 launches on #NintendoSwitch 28/10! https://t.co/9ajKS7aBzC

The short answer, unfortunately, is that no one really knows how Viola fits in yet. Though a lot of storyline elements pop up in Bayonetta 3's new trailer, Viola's influence is deliberately being kept under wraps.

Viola does seem to be the only character in the plot who knows what's going on. The new villains seem to be Homunculi, man-made monsters who threaten to destroy the world, and Viola is the one to describe them. This makes her essential to the plot, but not in a way that's been made clear.

Some fans have wagered a popular guess as to Viola's identity. The general consensus is that she's Bayonetta's daughter and that Luka Redgrave is the father. There's a fair amount of evidence and overt foreshadowing in that direction.

Her grappling hook is reminiscent of Luka's armory. Furthermore, Bayo's nickname for Luka was Cheshire, the same name as Viola's cat. The latter's interaction with Luka in the trailer implies a possible connection.

Whether Viola is Bayonetta and Luka's daughter or just an unrelated witch, she's an interesting addition to the cast. Fans will have to wait until October 28 to see how Bayonetta 3 pays off these huge plot teases.

