Bayonetta 3 aiming for a late 2022 release on Nintendo Switch, leaker claims

Since Bayonetta 2, Nintendo has had the publishing rights over the underrated Umbran Witch and her adventures. The Japanese publisher also chose to fund the upcoming successor Bayonetta 3 and turned it into a Nintendo Switch exclusive game. Considering it has been almost eight years since the last game, fans are understandably impatient to get their hands on the latest hack & slash action title from acclaimed developer Platinum Games.

Syluxhunter @Syluxhunter Bayonetta 3 will release October 28. Bayonetta 3 will release October 28.

While Nintendo did have some gameplay to showcase at last year's major Direct livestream, they only offered a vague 2022 release window. Now, a leaker by the handle Syluxhunter has stepped forth to suggest a more concrete date. According to Syluxhunter on Twitter, Bayonetta 3 will arrive on the hybrid console on October 28, 2022.

Leaker that confirmed other Nintendo rumors in the past leaks Bayonetta 3 release date

Syluxhunter @Syluxhunter Nintendo Partner Direct on June 28. It will have Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Persona 3/4/5, NieR Automata and others on Switch. Nintendo Partner Direct on June 28. It will have Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Persona 3/4/5, NieR Automata and others on Switch.

Given Syluxhunter's track record, they might not be too far off the mark. The leaker accurately predicted the Nintendo Direct Mini showcase that aired recently on June 28, 2022. The leaker accurately stated that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope from Ubisoft, Square Enix's NieR: Automata, and the Persona titles (Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal) from SEGA and Atlus would make an appearance.

They also hinted at the delay for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The leaker also predicted the free next-gen upgrade for CD Projekt RED's sci-fi open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077, which saw a lot of controversy at launch. All of these predictions turned out to be accurate, so the Bayonetta 3 rumored date could have some credibility behind it.

What is Bayonetta 3 about?

The latest installment in the overlooked Bayonetta series of hack and slash titles features the titular witch Bayonetta facing off against a brand new threat. But is it an angel or a demon, or something else entirely? With a new cosmetic makeover, Bayonetta flaunts her fighting skills in combo-driven action combat similar to the previous games. Devil May Cry fans will feel at home since Hideki Kamiya, the director of the first DMC game, also created Bayonetta.

No details on the intricacies of the story have been provided so far, but that isn't necessarily the main draw for Bayonetta fans. This sequel raises the bar further with new mechanics like the Demon Masquerade power-up that channels demons linked to her weapons.

Speaking of demons, they can now be controlled mid-combat to take down monstrous foes. These set pieces are grander than ever before in the latest installment. All the action will take place at a 60 FPS target frame rate, granting precise control to players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far