5 exciting third-party exclusives coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a few exclusive efforts on the third-party front. For example, Octopath Traveler, Daemon X Machina, Fast RMX, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Sure, some of these eventually made their way to PC, but they have still consoled exclusives.

2022 has a small but decent collection of such exclusives (whether console exclusive or entirely so) coming. These upcoming Nintendo Switch experiences range from indie to AAA. So there's bound to be something for gamers of different kinds.

Check out intriguing new exclusives coming in 2022 to Nintendo Switch

5) Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

It's not a full game but a DLC expansion for 2019's acclaimed Monster Hunter Rise. Despite its increased popularity due to Monster Hunter World (2017), Capcom's monster-slaying series has been a relatively niche franchise.

With Rise on Nintendo Switch (and PC), the developer has made the ultimate MonHun experience, with the game getting rave reviews.

The upcoming Sunbreak expansion will add more content for Hunters to engage in. New combat additions, new monsters, NEW locales and a new difficulty mode called Master Rank constitute the highlights of this new DLC. Of course, a new adventure to hunt the fearsome dragon Malzeno is also present.

Sharpen your blades and prepare for the hunt when Sunbreak arrives on June 3, 2022.

4) Sea of Stars

Retro RPG fans should love the upcoming Sea of Stars as it borrows heavily from the SNES era. Fans will travel to a world set way before 2018's 2D platformer, The Messenger. Yep, the same team at Sabotage Studios is making this one.

Players will explore various biomes on foot or in water, face fantasy beasts and live a tale of wonder and adventure. Renowned Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda is also on board to enhance the project.

So far, there is no release date, but it is set to arrive sometime in 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

3) Front Mission First Remake

A little-known tactical RPG series from Square Enix, Front Mission First remake is the recreation of the PS1 original. The narrative is set on Huffman Island in the year 2090. Lloyd Clive must explore an outpost on the island as part of an investigation team from the OCU. This is the future, so individuals traverse in large mechs called Wanzers.

Gameplay is an isometric turn-based affair. Movement is handled over a grid akin to Fire Emblem. Specific parts of the enemy Wanzers can also be targeted to cripple foes. Maps range from lush forests to urban landscapes.

Players can also customize each part of their Wanzer to suit their needs. It is set to arrive in the Summer of 2022.

A remake of the sequel will follow up in 2023, also for Big N's hybrid console.

2) LIVE-A-LIVE remake

Originally released as a Japan-only Super Famicom (SNES) game, Live-A-Live is a turn-based JRPG by Square in 1994. Players control eight protagonists, each from various periods in human history. These include Prehistoric, Wild West, Edo Japan and Distant Future. All of their lives are tied by a mysterious enemy that must be defeated.

In each era, players engage in traditional JRPG fights against monsters and other threats. The game is also heavily narrative-driven by interactions between different NPCs. The upcoming remake is handled internally at Square Enix and utilizes the HD-2D art style introduced by Octopath Traveler. It will launch on July 22, 2022, for Nintendo Switch.

1) Bayonetta 3

Easily one of the biggest 2022 games for Nintendo Switch, Bayonetta 3 is the latest entry in the acclaimed SEGA action franchise. After Bayonetta 2, the dark-clad witch again finds herself in the battle against an unknown entity. The fast-paced action combat is back, courtesy of Platinum Games.

It is by far the most ambitious project yet from the Japanese developer. The combat is even more bombastic than before, with significant environmental destruction playing a big role in the hack & slash fights.

Players can also command gigantic monsters to wreak havoc upon enemies. More polished gameplay, improved visuals, new mechanics and new foes will make Bayonetta 3 another unforgettable ride.

