5 most anticipated third-party ports releasing on Nintendo Switch in 2022

Given its portable nature, the Nintendo Switch is ideal for playing older console games on the go, especially the titles that have so far been associated with the big screen.

Games like Crysis 3 and Darksiders have already got the handheld treatment with impressive ports. However, fans continue to clamor for more as the year goes on.

The upcoming ports on Nintendo Switch have already been released on other platforms. Some of these games are recent, while the rest are over half a decade old. But a good game is a good game, regardless of when it came out. And the prospect of getting to play these games on the go is definitely something Switch users can appreciate.

Popular ports coming to Nintendo Switch

5) Zombie Army 4: Dead War

First released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020, the sequel to Rebellion's zombie TPS (third-person shooter) series is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Return to 1946, where zombie Hitler is revived to raise the dead in even larger numbers. As one of four playable characters, players must save humanity from the rising evil.

Players will find themselves on one of many maps set across Europe as they mow down dozens of undead. There are several weapons to pick from and customize to fit your playstyle. Engage the zombies solo or with up to 4 players in one session against Hitler's mad regime.

Given the developer's past work of bringing exceptional ports to Nintendo's handheld, this one is in safe hands.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is releasing on April 26, 2022.

4) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was all the rage around the time of its release in 2020. Developer Mediatonic took inspiration from fan-favorite shows like Takeshi's Castle to deliver a fresh and vibrant multiplayer experience.

Taking on the battle-royale fad, players can compete in matches (up to 60 players) across various courses. Each course is uniquely designed with obstacles and platforming challenges.

Players have to maneuver a customizable jelly bean character to the finish line. But the battle here won't just be against other players but also the chaotic physics system causing players to bounce and wobble around.

It's a great choice as a party game. However, no concrete release date has been announced so far, but it's confirmed for a 2022 release.

3) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Often cited as one of the most immersive modern games on the market, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is coming to Nintendo's handheld device.

The first-person open-world medieval game came out in 2018 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One and was lauded for its realistic approach to combat. Taking place in the 15th century in Kingdom Bohemia (now known as the Czech Republic), the story-driven action RPG features a knight, Henry, out to avenge his parents' deaths.

Players will explore the world, increase and improve their class and skills, and engage with the survival mechanics of the game.

There are conversations to be had with the denizens of the world and decisions to be made; these decisions often have consequences. Combat, in particular, is a highlight, with options like close and long-range.

Partnering with one of the best developers for the platform, Saber Interactive has made this endeavor possible for Warhorse Studios. The title will also take its place next to the Crysis Remastered Trilogy as one of the few CryEngine games on the mobile platform.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is expected to arrive on Switch sometime in 2022.

2) No Man's Sky

Essentially Minecraft in space, No Man's Sky takes players through the cosmos to unearth the secrets hidden at the center of the galaxy. The game is renowned for its procedural generation algorithm responsible for creating a universe with planets whose numbers are quite literally in the quintillions. Each planet has a biome that may or may not be hospitable, and players can choose their own path and role to play in the unending vastness of space.

Players will gather resources, craft new and useful tools, travel around in their spaceship, and brave unknown storms.

After a disastrous launch, developer Hello Games managed to fix things and turn around No Man's Sky in what could be the best bounce-back story in gaming history. The 2016 sci-fi open-world exploration game is now brimming with engaging and immersive content. From multiplayer to base building, the game has become something worth experiencing by fans of the genre.

The Switch version will feature all content released over five years of development and will arrive later this year.

1) Portal: Companion Collection

This announcement was a pleasant surprise during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. History has been made as Portal: Companion Collection brings Valve's acclaimed games for the first time to a Nintendo platform. The bundle developed by Nvidia Lightspeed Studios under the supervision of developer Valve includes both Portal and Portal 2. Both are critically acclaimed first-person puzzle games where players use the Portal Gun to solve complex puzzles.

The first game was released in 2007. It featured protagonist Chell trapped inside the abandoned Aperture Science Lab. The rogue AI GLaDOS is hell-bent on making Chell work through several test labs, and she must comply while looking for a way out.

The 2011 sequel improved even further on the original's genius design, once again with Chell acting as a guinea pig, this time with Wheatley in tow against GLaDOS' rise.

The Nintendo Switch port will feature online, local, and split-screen co-op. And yes, the separate multiplayer campaign from Portal 2 is included as well.

Portal: Companion Collection is coming to Switch later this year.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh