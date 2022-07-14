Bayonetta 3 teases "Naive Angel Mode" to censor nudity in upcoming game

Bayonetta 3 fans have been waiting patiently for news regarding the upcoming release. In addition to the release date being revealed, a new mode to potentially make gameplay a bit less awkward was revealed. “Naive Angel Mode” is a feature that has been teased via the PlatinumGames official Twitter account.

Bayonetta 3’s developers tease new “Naive Angel Mode” to remove nudity

Bayonetta is well-known for becoming briefly unclothed during her adventures, and Bayonetta 3 will be no exception. In previous games, Bayonetta’s clothing is made out of her hair, and as she performs certain abilities, her hair moves, revealing a fair amount of the character’s body.

Unfortunately, this can create awkward moments if people play the game around friends and family. The developers dropped a tweet earlier this morning detailing the mode, which was translated via Google.

“In order for more people to enjoy it, #Bayonetta 3 is equipped with an epoch-making ‘Naive Angel Mode’. By setting this mode to ‘ON’, you can play without creating an awkward atmosphere even in the living room … maybe.”

In the Naive Angel Mode, the character’s hair will not leave her naked when performing attacks in the game. The tweet even included a video showing the difference between Naive Angel Mode and normal gameplay.

This could be a fantastic feature for fans who want to enjoy the game around other people but don’t want to create particularly awkward or NSFW moments through the Bayonetta 3 gameplay.

It’s also pertinent to note that PlatinumGames is known to troll their audience, so this could be a way to tease them. The game is known to have a Mature rating, but until it’s in an official trailer, the feature may be a joke at their fans’ expense.

There’s also a new character to control in Bayonetta 3, the “feisty witch-in-training” named Viola. She’s not afraid to swing her sword through the Homunculi the pair will meet, alongside her demon companion Chesire.

In the upcoming sequel to Bayonetta 2, a new threat has appeared, neither demonic nor angelic in origin. It’s up to Bayonetta to sort this new foe out once and for all as she travels the world.

In addition to “Witch Time,” she also has the power to take direct control of a demon via “Demon Slave.” “Demon Masquerade” will let her fuse with an Infernal Demon, giving her new magic-based powers.

The game will be released on October 28, 2022, as a Switch exclusive and will feature a coven of Bayonetta's as players battle across various settings. Tokyo and China are both areas players will be able to explore.

