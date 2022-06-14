Exoprimal gets new trailer and closed beta announcement; here’s how to sign up for it

The Capcom showcase introduced tons of new content that fans will be able to look forward to from the publishers, along with further details on Exoprimal. It is an upcoming action and shooting game where players adorn exosuits and take out hordes of rampaging dinosaurs, making for a unique and fun gameplay experience.

The showcase has provided a good deal of information about what fans can expect from the upcoming title, along with the start time of its closed beta period.

Exoprimal’s main event will be called Dino Survival, where a multiplayer team of five will compete against another side to accomplish various objectives. According to the showcase, the missions will be quite varied with a rotating objective system.

Along with Dino Survival, there will be other modes like Dinosaur Cull, where the team must hunt and take out a specific dinosaur. VTOL Defense is another mode where a side will be required to protect an aircraft when it’s on the ground, as it gets charged at by a mob of dinosaurs.

There is a lot to look forward to from the shooter, as well as the upcoming closed beta period.

Sign up for Exoprimal closed beta on official website

Users interested in signing up for the Exoprimal closed beta can do it now, as registrations for it are live. However, they will have till June 30, 2022, to do it, as that’s when the window ends.

Hence, those curious to participate will have a limited opportunity to sign up for it. To be able to sign up for the beta, fans will be required to:

Make their way to the Exoprimal Network Test official website, where all of the official registrations for the closed beta period of the title are taking place.

After entering the site, gamers will need to click on “Begin the Closed Network Test Entry Submission Process.” It will automatically open up a new pop-up window.

The window will then ask fans to enter their Capcom ID and password. Those who have not made an ID before this must click on the create one option that will be present with the pop-up box.

After logging in by entering the ID, players will be sent back to the Exoprimal Network Test page, where they need to link their Capcom ID with their Steam account.

They will then get the prompt to “Begin Submission Process” to continue, which will be the final step to signing up for it.

It’s essential to keep in mind that the closed beta testing for the title will be taking place in three separate sessions. The first phase will involve registrations from the US and Canada, with the 2nd and 3rd sessions going in for a more global approach.

For the later sessions, anyone can sign up for the closed beta.

