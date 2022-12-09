Bandai Namco MMORPG Blue Protocol headed to PC and consoles in the West next year

After being in production for a while, Bandai Namco's MMORPG project Blue Protocol is headed to Western gamers next year. A brand new trailer featuring action-packed gameplay was showcased at the Game Awards 2022 showcase.

With Amazon Games being a partner on this project, fans of the game will no doubt be relieved to have a final release window. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

Blue Protocol marries spectacle and narrative in a new way

With an eye-catching cel-shaded art style, Blue Protocol features action combat similar to an action-RPG, like the Tales series. It has even been compared to games like Genshin Impact.

The story looks set to be surprisingly engaging for an MMO. Set in the world of Regnas, it has now turned into one of near ruin after constant war and technological abuse. To make things right and learn more about their origins, players must band together and defeat foes that stand in their way.

They have to harness the power of a mysterious light called Flux in their journey to victory. Blue Protocol also boasts character customization, with options between hairstyles, outfits, accessories, emotes, and more. A class system also exists, where players can pick one of five unique playstyles to switch between and adapt to any situation with skill and teamwork. Given its MMO nature, skills, weapons, and other elements are expected.

For example, players can have both a tanky close-range melee warrior and a long-range elemental spellcaster. Regardless of their pick, players can team up with friends to tackle missions, raids, and boss fights. However, if players wish, they may also go solo or find random players online to play with. Helping others is always encouraged, as players can receive boosted damage and bonuses.

With the vast open world teeming with secrets, there is much to see and do. From quiet towns to lush meadows, there will be various biomes to explore. Players will also be able to get mounts to make their travels across the open world easier. In terms of support, Bandai Namco promises various content to keep players hooked, such as in-game events, community highlights, and even closed beta tests leading up to the launch.

Overall, the publisher seems fairly confident, and we can expect to hear more as the final release draws near. The free-to-play game will be available on PS5, XBX|S, and PC.

