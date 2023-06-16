Clash Royale set to introduce Card Evolution update - Release date, new trailer, and more

The Card Evolution update is coming to Clash Royale, and it’s about to completely change how the game has been played for so long. Developers Supercell has presented a brilliant teaser of the things to come, featuring a music video by the duo Tenacious D. Based on the information released today, the upcoming update could dramatically shake up the in-game meta.

Since its release in 2016, Clash Royale has become one of the most popular mobile games ever. Thanks to its tactical approach and fresh events, fans have always loved what Supercell has presented to them.

The Card Evolution update has the potential to make the most basic cards better and stronger in the game with the addition of unique skills. Let’s look at all the main points for players and when they can expect the upcoming update on their hands.

When does the Card Evolution update release in Clash Royale?

June 16 was just the introduction of most content that will enter the game. Following an update, fans worldwide can experience the new system starting June 19, 2023.

The new features will be available to all old and new players. The Card Evolution update will galvanize the common cards of the game – Barbarians, Royal Giants, Skeleton, and more. These items have been the staple of every deck, but their potential roles are largely limited. This will now change once players unlock new abilities for these units.

With the help of evolution shards, these common units in Clash Royale will inherit new skills. While players will begin with the common variants, they can trigger the special skills mid-game. This will force players to take a tactical approach and think out of the box to beat their opponents. Moreover, the meta is expected to change as more common cards, moving forward, might become the cornerstones of decks.

The Card Evolution update allows older players to use their favorite common units differently. The likes of Skeleton and Barbarians will no longer remain as options to manage the in-game mana during matches. For new players, in-game progression will be a lot quicker with the help of these units. The evolution shards, which will be required for the upgrades, will be available from different sources.

The Slash Royale event also continues until June 19. Clash Royale players can upgrade any card at half the original cost as long as it's active. This is the perfect opportunity for beginners and veterans to prepare their decks for the upcoming update.

