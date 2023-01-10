5 Best Common Cards for January Month's Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

Clash Royale had earlier introduced a monthly competition called the Royal Tournament that gives players a chance to try out fresh eight-card decks and unlock various rewards. Participants can currently sign up for the January Royal Tournament for free, where they can compete for rewards, including gold, chests, magic items, and more.

Players will also have a chance to acquire more higher-level chests, extra cash, gems, and cards if they spend 500 gems to unlock the Bonus tier. A legendary emote and 100,000 gold will also be given to the top 100 players on the leaderboard.

Players must create a strong eight-card tournament deck in order to win the most games. This article will explore the top five Common cards for Clash Royale's Royal Tournament.

Arrows, Minions and three other Common Cards for the January Month's Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5. Knight

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2206

Damage: 267

Knight is one of the first cards that players can obtain after finishing in-game training. It is a single-target melee unit that deals average damage and high hitpoints to ground units. Soldiers with high hitpoints, such as Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, and Valkyrie, can benefit especially from Knight's assistance.

Due to its large hitpoint capacity, Knight can be utilized as a small tank to stop the enemy's ground force from pushing. It can be utilized as a tank troop with low-hit point cards like Wizard, Musketeer, Ice Wizard, and others.

4. Minions

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

One of the first few Common cards that players will be dealt in the game are minions. These cards will be available to players once they have completed the Clash Royale training. Three short-range flying characters known as The Minions are most effective when used in opposition to ground-based cards like Knight and Valkyrie.

They provide a potent combination against ground cards like Mini Pekka and Mega Knight. In the Royal Tournament, minions can be employed for both offensive and defensive goals. They can easily defeat ground forces with little Elixir cost.

3. Barbarians

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 254

Hitpoints: 888

The Barbarians card is available to players in Arena 3. It calls forth five strong melee barbarians that target one troop and deliver significant damage. Players must spend five Elixirs to place a Barbarians card onto the battlefield.

Barbarians are one of the best ground swarm cards since they can help players combat high hitpoint single-target troops like Mini Pekka, Knight, Pekka, and others. They are a useful counterattack card in the Royal Tournament of Clash Royale.

2. Arrows

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 486

Players can access the Arrows area-damage spell card after completing the Clash Royale training. The best Common spell card for the Royal Tournament is this one. Despite their low damage and greater range, arrows are the best weapon against the Goblin Gang and the Minion Horde.

They can be used to stop troops like miners and goblin barrels from attacking towers directly. Players may also play the Arrows card to protect the Hog Rider from an enemy swarm of troops. Players can thwart an opposing swarm troop attack using this card.

1. Royal Delivery

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 579

Hitpoints: 705

Players can unlock the Common Rarity Spelling Card Royal Delivery card once they have reached Arena level 15. This card deals splash damage to enemy soldiers on the battlefield when it is placed on top of them. It shatters when it is struck, revealing a single Royal Recruit who engages the enemy's ground forces.

Splash damage eliminates swarm cards, allowing Royal Recruit to start a defense. The Royal Delivery card in Clash Royale should be used by players as a counterattack troop since it can help to halt the enemy's push before the counterattack is launched.

