5 best swarm cards in Clash Royale in 2022

Clash Royale is one of the top mobile games in the world in which players use cards of abilities to win 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer battles. There are different types of cards like mini-tank troops, tank troops, swarm cards, spells and many more.

Swarms are among the best types of cards since they are deployed in large numbers, allowing players to tackle defensive and other high-hitpoint troops. This article will discuss the five best swarm cards in Clash Royale that players should use to win battles.

5 best swarm cards in Clash Royale

5) Graveyard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

Graveyard is one of the most powerful spell cards in Clash Royale. It is a large-area offensive spell that summons 15 skeletons. Skeletons materialize in a random sequence on the spell radius's edge, capable of doing heavy damage swiftly.

Because it causes a lot of damage, it can be used to attack enemy towers. Players can combine it with Miner or Goblin Barrel to do massive damage.

4) Royal Hogs

Royal Hogs in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 98

Hitpoints: 1109

The Royal Hogs can be unlocked once the players reach Arena 7. It summons four fast melee pigs with helmets to attack structures. They can jump across the river and have moderate hitpoints and low damage.

The Royal Hogs are good rush troops at the start of the game because of their high movement speed and ability to cross the river. If the opponent is low on Elixir, or their cheap counter is out of rotation, players can rush a lane with Royal Hogs.

3) Lava Hound

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 72

Hitpoints: 5040

It is a Legendary card that may be obtained if users reach Arena level 10. Only defense troops and towers are targeted. The Lava Hound is a short-ranged air unit with low damage and high hitpoints. It explodes into six miniature lava pups when killed, dealing additional damage.

The Lava Hound is frequently used in tandem with balloons. While the balloons deal splash damage, the Lava Hound distracts opponents and absorbs damage.

2) Bats

Bats (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

Once players reach Arena 5, they can unlock this common troop card. It summons five single-target air units with medium damage and low hitpoints. They're like faster, flying Skeletons, except they can't be used to confuse ground cards like Valkyrie, Mega Knight, and others.

Because it is a low-elixir card, it can be used as a support troop to counter the enemy's push, or it can be employed as an attacking support troop alongside high-hitpoint troops like Golem and Mega Knight to deal with the enemy's counter.

1) Skeleton Army

Skeleton Army (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

Once players reach Arena 2, they can unlock the Skeleton Army card. They have very low hitpoints and deal relatively less damage with 15 single-target skeletons striking simultaneously, but they can land numerous attacks every second.

Because of their enormous numbers and overall high DPS, the Skeleton Army is extremely effective against single target enemy soldiers and building targeting cards like the Pekka, Giant, and Prince.

