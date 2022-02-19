How to get Legendary chest in Clash Royale in 2022?

Chests are undoubtedly the most crucial element in Clash Royale as players can earn Gems, Gold, Cards, and Magic Items from chests. Players can win chests in a variety of methods, including 1v1 and 2v2 battles, clan wars, tournaments, the shop, and challenges.

There are currently 13 different types of chests, the rarity of which is determined by the arena. Legendary Chest is one of the most elusive chests in Clash Royale, containing Legendary cards, Legendary tokens, and Wild cards. This article will go over a few different ways to get Legendary Chests.

Legendary Chests in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Get a Legendary King’s Chest at just 2 wins in this Global Tournament! Get a Legendary King’s Chest at just 2 wins in this Global Tournament!👏 👏 👏 https://t.co/d8DlEFveSl

Legendary chests contain at least one Legendary card from any arena, which means an Arena 8 player can also earn arena 12 Legendary cards. Along with guaranteed Legendary cards, players also have a chance to earn Gold, Gems, and other rare cards.

It takes 24 hours to open a Legendary Chest, players may use 144 Gems or 1 Chest Key to open it immediately. Players can either earn a Legendary Chest or purchase it from the shop.

Ways to get Legendary Chests

1) Shop

Legendary Chests appear randomly in the shop, and can be purchased using Gems or real money to obtain a guaranteed Legendary card. Therefore, you must be attentive enough to purchase Legendary Chest as and when it appears in the store.

The price of Legendary is never fixed, and it changes according to the demand. The usual for such rare chests is around 500 Gems.

2) Play 1v1 and 2v2 battles

Players can get Legendary Chest as a winning reward in 1v1 and 2v2 battles if they are lucky enough. Players can acquire it once a month by winning multiplayer battles, despite their rarity.

3) Trophy Road

Legendary Chest on Trophy Road (Image via Sportskeeda)

Trophies are awarded for victories in 1v1 and 2v2 battles. The further you climb the trophy ladder, the better the rewards will be. Once you reach specific milestones and collect enough trophies, you'll be rewarded with Legendary Chests and other Rare Chests.

Legendary Chests, for example, are awarded when you reach 4150 trophies.

Finally, Legendary Chests are among the best chests to obtain in Clash Royale since they guarantee a Legendary card and some Magic Items, which everyone knows are valuable. So, keep an eye out for shop offers, and you'll be able to get Legendary Chest.

Edited by R. Elahi