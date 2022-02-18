4 ways to earn Gems in Clash Royale

There are various resources in Clash Royale that are required to upgrade cards, instantly open chests, participate in challenges, and many more. Each resource, such as Gold, Elixir, Star Levels and Gems, has its own set of advantages and is required for various in-game improvements.

Gems are the most valuable of these, as they are required to immediately upgrade cards, open chests, and participate in special Clash Royale events. Due to their high value, players should spend these gems sparingly. In this article, we'll go over 4 simple ways to get free Gems in Clash Royale.

4 ways to earn free Gems in Clash Royale

1) Trophy Road

Trophies can be earned by winning 1v1 and 2v2 battles. The higher you push on the trophy road, the better the benefits you'll receive. If you earn enough trophies, you'll be rewarded with Gems when you accomplish certain milestones.

For example, if you earn 2900 Trophies, you will receive 50 Gems. As the number of trophies rises, so does the quantity of Gems awarded.

2) Crown Chests

Each Crown Chest holds two to four Gems. You obtain Crown Chests by playing the game and engaging in combat with other players. You can only receive one Crown Chest every day. Crown Chest requires 10 Crowns to open, and you must gather all 10 within 24 hours.

3) Clan Wars

Clan Wars pit five Clans against one another in a variety of events. When you rack up wins in Clan Wars, you'll earn higher rewards. If you engage in Clan Wars and your Clan reaches the Finish Line, you'll receive a lot of awards, and if your Clan wins the Clan War League, you'll gain a lot of free Gems.

4) Exchange Duplicate Magic Items

There is a maximum limit to holding Magic Items in Clash Royale. Players can only hold up to 5 Chest Keys, 1 Magic Book, and so on. Once the maximum limit is reached, players can exchange the duplicate Magic Items for Gems.

For example: A player can convert Magic Books and Magic Coins into 100 Gems each. Thus, players can earn plenty of Gems using this method.

Finally, Gems are without a doubt the most valuable resource, so conserve them for later and only use them when absolutely required.

