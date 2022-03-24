How to use Skeleton Barrel in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is an online mobile game where users compete in 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer battles using cards. These cards are used to form an ideal 8-card deck that requires knowledge of both cards and troops.

Skeleton Barrel is one such troop card that can be employed in various assault methods and decks. It should be used to help players damage opposing towers and win battles. This article will go over "Skeleton Barrel" in Clash Royale and how to use it.

Skeleton Barrel in Clash Royale: How to unlock, usage and more

Skeleton Barrel (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skeleton Barrel is a flying air troop that can be unlocked by Arena 12 or higher players. It releases various skeletons, which deal serious cumulative damage. Skeleton Barrel's in-game description is as follows:

"It's a Skeleton party in the sky, until all the balloons pop... then it's a Skeleton party on the ground!"

It has a spiked black barrel with three balloons tied to the front and a white skull emblazoned on the front. The barrel drops when it reaches a building or is destroyed, delivering area damage and spawning seven Skeletons that cause damage to the nearest building or troop.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Use the Skeleton Barrel to drop a barrel of bones on your opponent! Play this new card in the Halloween Challenge NOW! Use the Skeleton Barrel to drop a barrel of bones on your opponent! Play this new card in the Halloween Challenge NOW! https://t.co/jL9Vn0ZnlO

Skeletons will only spawn when the barrel falls to the ground and splits open, just like the Goblin Barrel. Unlike the Goblin Barrel, the Skeleton Barrel deals area damage when the Skeletons spawn.

This damage is enough to one-shot any low-hitpoint troop like Goblins, preventing the opponent from deploying these troops at the barrel's landing site ahead of time. If the player does not have a spell to counter Skeleton Barrel, it can deal massive damage to the opposing tower.

As it is a Common card, players can easily unlock Skeleton Barrel in any of the following ways:

Clan donation and trade tokens

Chests

Shop quests and offers

Trophy roadmap

Skeleton Barrel can max be upgraded to level 14, where the barrel has 705 hitpoints, while Skeletons have 108 hitpoints and deal damage of 108. It costs 3 Elixir and 1 second deployment time to deploy Skeleton Barrel on the battlefield.

Using Skeleton Barrel in Clash Royale

Skeleton Barrel can be used in many ways and 8-cards decks. Players may use it as a counterattack troop to deal massive damage to opposing towers. The following are the various ways to use Skeleton Barrel on the battlefield:

Because of its melee range and fast move speed, the Skeleton Barrel works well with a Balloon since it may quickly propel the Balloon towards a Princess Tower.

The Skeleton Barrel has a good blend with Miner, as it initially tanks Miner's tower attacks while chipping the tower, and once the barrel dies, the tower will latch onto the Miner in 0.5 seconds when neither the barrel nor the Skeletons are present.

As the Skeleton Barrel targets buildings and dumps multiple Skeletons, the Skeleton Barrel excels at distracting the Inferno Tower and the Inferno Dragon for a tank card.

Finally, Skeleton Barrel is one of the best air Common cards in Clash Royale, which can be used to attack opposing buildings and towers and as a defensive troop to distract Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha