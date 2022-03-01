How to unlock PEKKA in Clash Royale

In Clash Royale and Clash of Clans (both games developed by Supercell), we have seen PEKKA in action. It is one of those troops that got inspired by Clash of Clans, the older game. PEKKA is one of the strongest tank troops in the clashverse, and the troop holds a lot of mystery.

Clash Royale has 106 playable cards of five different rarities — Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion. PEKKA is one of the Epic rarity.

Decoding PEKKA from Clash Royale

In-game description of PEKKA:

“A heavily armored, slow melee fighter. Swings from the hip but packs a huge punch!”

PEKKA is a card of Epic rarity that can be unlocked once players reach P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse (Arena 4). She is a slow, single-target, melee-ranged ground troop with high hitpoints and damage.

PEKKA might be a tank troop with very low movement speed. However, it is not much of a problem because it compensates for the movement speed by inflicting enormous damage upon enemy units.

PEKKA is very weak against air troops as it cannot target them. She has no priority when it comes to targeting troops or buildings. When used in combination with other troops for backup, PEKKA can inflict fatal damage.

This troop was added to the game on January 4, 2016. It costs 7 Elixir to play a PEKKA card. She has 2350 Hit Points and deals a damage of 283 per second at the base level. The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more upgrades in the future.

Statistics of PEKKA in Clash Royale

Cost - 7 Elixir

Hit Speed - 1.8 seconds

Speed - Slow (45)

Deploy Time - 1 second

Range - 1.2 (Melee: Medium)

Target - Ground

Count - x1

Transport - Ground

Type - Troop

Rarity - Epic

Overall, PEKKA is an excellent tank troop and one of the best damage dealers in the game, if not the best. She can be used in combination with lots of cards and can even defeat a Mega Knight when pitched 1v1 against each other.

Edited by Ravi Iyer