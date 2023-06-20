How to trigger Card Evolution skills in Clash Royale?

Developer Supercell introduced several new features to Clash Royale in the latest update. It includes upgrading cards to the Elite level, three new arenas, card evolutions, and more. These features provide a fresh gameplay experience while opening up new dimensions for strategic battles. With the new Card Evolution mechanic, players can evolve the cards and unlock their new powers.

Clash Royale puts players in a three-minute match where they use cards to battle opponents online. One must destroy more towers than their opponents before time runs out to win a game. There are over 100 cards with unique, upgradable abilities, and the new feature enables evolving four. This article provides a step-by-step guide to trigger Card Evolution skills in Clash Royale.

Step-by-step guide on activating Card Evolution in Clash Royale

There are four Clash Royale cards you can evolve, with more coming soon in future updates. Evolving them requires collecting six of their respective Evolution Shards. The evolution unlocks their new skills, which they automatically unleash in the Arena.

Each evolution card is playable numerous times, given you meet certain conditions. Here is a step-by-step guide on performing the Card Evolution skill in Clash Royale:

Acquire Evolution Shards for the card you desire to evolve. You will see a Dark Elixir icon on the ones that have unlocked the Evolution skill. Before starting a match, place the evolved card in your deck's Evolution Slot. Putting them in normal ones does not activate the skill. Each card requires completing its cycle to activate the evolution. The cycles are the number of times you must play a card in a match, indicated by the number of empty Dark Elixir drops. After completing the cycle, Dark Elixir drops will fill up, activating the evolution. You can then deploy the evolved card by placing it on the Arena. The standard variant will be available after playing the evolved card. You can activate the evolution again by completing its cycle.

Your opponents will know if you have deployed a card that can evolve. For instance, if you place the Barbarian card on the Arena, a purple diamond icon appears above it.

The evolved cards deal more damage to the opponent's cards and towers. There are currently four cards eligible for the evolution. However, playing an evolved one requires completing their respective cycles. You must meet one with the Barbarian, three with skeletons, two with Firecracker, and one with Royal Giant.

As mentioned, evolving a card upgrades their overall stats in Clash Royale. Here are the effects of each card after their evolution:

Barbarian: Increases its Hit and Movement speed after each hit.

Increases its Hit and Movement speed after each hit. Skeletons: Summons up to six Evolution Skeletons with each hit.

Summons up to six Evolution Skeletons with each hit. Firecracker: Fires explosive sparks with upgraded weapons that deal Area Damage and Damage per Second.

Fires explosive sparks with upgraded weapons that deal Area Damage and Damage per Second. Royal Giant: Firing weapon deals Recoil Damage to enemies within its range, pushing them back.

More about Card Evolution Skill

As mentioned earlier, triggering the Card Evolution skill requires meeting certain conditions. First, you must place a card in the evolution slot in your deck. Your first Evolution slot unlocks upon reaching the King level 7. There are four slots for four cards currently in this real-time strategy game.

Second, you must collect six Evolution Shards for each card. Clash Royale offers several ways to acquire them, which are listed below.

By obtaining Pass Royale rewards which unlock upon reaching King level 7.

Purchasing from Season Shop that opens at King level 8.

By completing the Evolution Challenge event

By purchasing it from the in-app store

By leveling up Chests after King level 50.

Using Wild Shards magic item

Wild Shards can be purchased from Season Shop and the in-app store. You can use it to add one Evolution Shard to any of the four cards in Clash Royale.

