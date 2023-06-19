3 best common cards to upgrade in Clash Royale Card Evolution update

Clash Royale is an exciting and fast-paced mobile strategy game in which you will immerse in epic battles, improve your tactical abilities, and lead your troops to victory. It engages you in a world of strategy, where clever card selection, proper timing, and sharp thinking may alter the tide of any battle in this game. Recently Supercell, the developers of Clash Royale, introduced a new Card Evolution.

In this new update, you can evolve your old cards and give them new perks. These perks will offer you an advantage over your opponents in the battle arena.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Skeletons and 2 other best common cards to upgrade in Clash Royale Card Evolution

3) Royal Giants

The Royal Giant is a deadly ranged unit armed with a gigantic cannon that attacks opposing defenses from a safe distance in battle. With its towering presence, this card can directly attack hostile buildings, making it a force to be dealt with regarding demolishing your opponent's defenses in the game.

After evolving the Royal Giants with the help of evolution shards, it will deal recoil damage to the opponents when it is firing cannonballs at the towers or buildings. This evolved version protects your other soldiers against minor troop attacks, as one recoil damage eliminates all small troops within the radius and pushes big troops away from the Royal Giant in the game. It requires one cycle of cards in a battle to activate the evolved Royal Giants in Clash Royale.

2) Firecracker

The Firecracker is a blazing and explosive card that provides area damage to both the ground and air units of your opponents in Clash Royale. This dynamic ranged attacker fires explosive missiles at several targets, making it extremely useful against swarms of troops in this game. Its ability to hit air units makes it a significant asset for fending off aerial dangers from your rivals in the battle arena.

After you have developed the Firecracker in this new update, it will blast sparks from her enhanced weapon, causing area damage for a short period on the battlefield. The evolved card will also be provided with additional hit points, which suggests that a single bandit dash can no longer kill it in combat. It requires two cycles of cards in a fight to turn on the evolved Firecracker in Clash Royale.

3) Skeletons

The Skeletons exemplify that size does not always matter in the world of Clash Royale. This effective swarm card sends forth three quick Skeletons capable of distracting and overwhelming your opponent's forces in the arena. The Skeletons thrive at buying time and disrupting opposing strategies, whether drawing a terrifying P.E.K.K.A. away from your tower or delaying a Prince's advance in the game.

After evolving the Skeletons with the aid of evolution shards, it acts like a running graveyard in the game, multiplying themselves after hitting a troop or a tower in battle. A one-elixir evolved card that can eliminate every grounded troop in the arena is a card you will prefer first in this game. It requires three cycles of cards in a battle to activate the evolved Skeletons in Clash Royale.

What is Card Evolution in Clash Royale?

Card Evolution allows you to gain new abilities for cards you already possess in Clash Royale. As of this writing, Supercell has released four new Cards Evolution in this update. The four common cards which can be evolved are Barbarian, Firecracker, Skeletons, and Royal Giant. Each of the four cards in this Card Evolution update has been bestowed with unique abilities in this game.

To use this evolution feature, you must acquire evolution shards for the corresponding card via Pass Royale, season store, challenges, Path of Legends, and so on in the game. Six Evo Shards are required to unlock a card's Evolution. The Card Evolution will be unlocked in the game when you have collected all six of them for a single card.

