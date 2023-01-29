Best Golden Knight Deck in Clash Royale (January 2023)

Clash Royale, developed by Supercell, is an online real-time strategy game for mobile. It is a spin-off of the popular fan-favorite Clash of Clans, also made by the same developer. Both games are playable on Android and iOS.

Clash Royale incorporates a multiplayer-style battle arena with collectibles and tower defenses. The objective is to set a deck of the best cards and destroy the opponent's towers while having a solid defense.

It provides several updates and introduces new features. One can participate in tournaments, join clans, unlock new character cards, and watch others play remotely.

Speaking of character cards, Clash Royale has plenty of characters to choose from, and players can stack the best cards on their deck to increase their chances of winning to level up and earn rewards.

Recommended Golden Knight Deck in Clash Royale for 2023

1) Golden Knight

The Golden Knight in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Golden Knight is a Champion card unlocked in Arena 16 (Executioner's Kitchen). He is a single-target melee troop that targets grounded units. Once deployed, he dashes toward enemies at full speed and swiftly destroys them.

He is extremely powerful and can be reused only after being destroyed. The card costs 4 Elixir and deals 160 damage.

2) P.E.K.K.A

The P.E.K.K.A in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

P.E.K.K.A is an Epic card unlocked in Arena 6 (P.E.K.K.A's Playhouse). She is a single-target melee ground troop and is a larger version of the Mini P.E.K.K.A. This card is formidable in damage and hitpoints, but this is compensated by slow movement speed. So, it is advisable to deploy P.E.K.K.A on the enemy's side after taking out either or both of their princess towers.

3) Lightning

The Lightning in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Lightning is an Epic card unlocked in Arena 8 (Frozen Peak). It is a spell that targets enemies with the highest health and stuns them with lightning bolts when in range. With consistent upgrades to this card, it can deal quite a lot of damage and costs 6 Elixir to deploy. Lightning is an excellent addition to the Golden Knight deck, as it can be used to defend other cards when surrounded by enemies.

4) Royal Ghost

The Royal Ghost (Image via Supercell)

Royal Ghost is a Legendary card unlocked in Arena 12 (Spooky Town). He is a fast-moving area damage troop who is invisible when deployed and turns visible when attacked. Although he won't be attacked while invisible, he is susceptible to spell damage. Deploying this card costs 3 Elixir and is worth it as he deals high damage.

5) Electro Wizard

The Electro Wizard in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Electro Wizard is a Legendary card unlocked in Arena 11 (Electro Valley). He is a fast-moving, single-target, medium-ranged troop who deals considerable damage and can stun targets with electric strikes when in range. This card is useful for eliminating multiple enemies and costs 4 Elixir to deploy.

6) Ram Rider

The Ram Rider in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Ram Rider is a Legendary card unlocked in Arena 11 (Electro Valley). It is a fast-moving troop with a woman riding a ram and has a charge alike, akin to the Prince. While the Ram targets buildings, the woman targets troops and deals much damage. Deploying this card costs 5 Elixir and is a recommended addition to the Golden Knight deck.

7) Giant Snowball

The Giant Snowball in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Giant Snowball is a Common card unlocked in Arena 8 (Frozen Peak) and is an area-of-effect spell that deals very low damage but can freeze and hold back enemies for a short period when they are in range. This card costs only 2 Elixir and is ideal for slowing down multiple enemies simultaneously.

8) Barbarian Barrel

The Barbarian Barrel in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Barbarian Barrel is an Epic card unlocked in Arena 9 (Jungle Arena) and is an area damage spell that deals moderate damage to the area deployed in. Once deployed, the barrel rolls across the arena, running over ground troops and spawning a barbarian once broken. This card costs 2 Elixir to deploy and is useful in eliminating multiple opponents and towers.

