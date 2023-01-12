5 Best Epic Cards for January Month's Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The January Royal Tournament is the latest monthly tournament in Clash Royale, where players can participate using an eight-card tournament deck to win special rewards like magic items. The Royal Tournament is free for everyone, and the top 100 players on the leaderboard get additional gold and a legendary emote.

Unlike other challenges, for this tournament, players can create a deck using any card ranging from Common to Champion, whether unlocked or not. They can also purchase the bonus tier using 500 gems and win the most battles to get exclusive rewards like chests.

This article will discuss the five best Epic cards for the January Royal Tournament in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Goblin Barrel, Witch, and three other Epic cards for the latest tournament in Clash Royale

5. Baby Dragon

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

Against swarm cards like Minion Horde, Skeleton Army, and Minions, an anti-air area-damage troop card with the Epic rarity of Baby Dragon excels. The powerful Baby Dragon card in Clash Royale can be unlocked if a player has progressed to Arena 2.

They may protect mini tank cards like Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, and Dark Prince from air attacks. Players should use it as support for such cards because of this. Players can use Baby Dragon in the Royal Tournament to stop cards like Goblin Barrel and Miner from directly attacking towers.

4. Bowler

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 381

Hitpoints: 2756

Players in Clash Royale can get the Epic card known as the Bowler once they reach Arena 13. He is a ranged unit with huge hit points and deals medium and area damage. The Bowler card can be used as a tank against troop cards with high damage points, such as Wizards and Witches.

The Bowler forces his adversaries back while dealing them a lot of splash damage. Additionally, the card excels against charging opponents like Mega Knight and Dark Prince. Players must utilize spell cards like Zap, Arrows, and Fireball to counter air swarm troops.

3. Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 178

Hitpoints: 1110

The Witch, a strong ranged troop card, can call out skeletons to distract the enemy's soldiers and towers. Once a player has advanced to Arena 5, they can get the Witch card. Since she can target both air and ground soldiers, she is one of the finest cards to prevent opponents from advancing.

The Witch card summons four miniature Skeletons every seven seconds while hurting opposing units. Alongside high-hitpoint troops like Mini Pekka, Mega Knight, and Valkyrie, they can be employed as a support troop card.

2. Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

Goblin Barrel is a strong Epic rarity spell card in Clash Royale that may be obtained once players reach Arena 3. The enemy's towers could sustain significant damage with this card. Players should utilize the Goblin Barrel to attack towers after the adversary has used its low-elixir cards, such as Arrows, Zap, and Fireball.

When the Goblin Barrel is dumped onto the battlefield, three goblins with high damage and hit points are released, and it can be employed immediately to attack the towers on the other side. It can be paired with powerful tower-attacking cards like Royal Giant, Miner, and Electro Giant.

1. Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

The Executioner is a top-tier Epic rarity mini-tank card in Clash Royale with a large hitpoint number. The enemy's troops and towers are damaged both when the boomerang moves in that direction and when it returns due to the ax's resemblance to a boomerang.

One of the few mini-tank cards that can assault air and ground units, players can utilize these cards for counterattacks after defending against enemy soldiers. Players should combine the Executioner card with Mini Pekka and Mega Knight to form an anti-air support unit.

Poll : 0 votes