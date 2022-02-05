Which is the best Legendary card in Clash Royale?

SuperCell's online strategy game Clash Royale is a multiplayer game in which players battle in real-time using cards. These cards are divided into several rarities like Common, Rare, Epic, etc. One such rarity of cards is Legendary cards, which are often considered the strongest cards after Champions.

In Clash Royale, there are a variety of Legendary cards, each with its own set of skills and strengths. This article will talk about the best Legendary card which can be employed in a variety of attack strategies and decks.

Mother Witch is the best Legendary card in Clash Royale

Mother Witch in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mother Witch is often considered the best Legendary card in Clash Royale because of its low Elixir cost, unique ability, and high damage. The in-game description of Mother Witch is:

"Places a curse on enemy troops with each attack. When a cursed troop is destroyed, it turns into a building-targeting hog that fights alongside the Mother Witch. She also bakes great cookies."

The Mother Witch card is a Legendary card that can be unlocked from Arena 15 by opening Legendary Chests. She is a single target troop with high damage and hitpoints. A curse will be cast on the enemy troop for five seconds when the Mother Witch attacks it. If the unit dies while the curse is active, a Cursed Hog will spawn, which will not only distract but also assault the Archer Tower.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Unlock the new Legendary Card, Mother Witch, from every Special Challenge this season... starting today!



🧙‍♀️ LOGMAS IS HERE! 🪵 None of that Clashmas nonsense.Unlock the new Legendary Card, Mother Witch, from every Special Challenge this season... starting today!🧙‍♀️ LOGMAS IS HERE! 🪵 None of that Clashmas nonsense.Unlock the new Legendary Card, Mother Witch, from every Special Challenge this season... starting today!🧙‍♀️🐷🐷🐷 https://t.co/nfPnQLUFUQ

Even if the Mother Witch successfully changes a unit into a Cursed Hog, effects that occur after death will still activate. The Ice Golem, for example, will continue to deliver full freeze damage and slow neighboring units, even the Cursed Hog that was spawned by Mother Witch after its death.

The Mother Witch is effective against swarm troops since she has a quick hit speed and can easily take them out and curse them all, resulting in a large army of Cursed Hogs. She is especially effective against the Skeletons Army and Bats, whom she can finish in one shot and curse into Hogs.

Mother Witch stats

Ash @CWA



Watch video here:



Edit by Here’s a clip of Mother Witch vs Graveyard as seen in my BO5 against @CLASHwith_SHANE Watch video here: youtu.be/3gqThRku8xE Edit by @OsamaMardod Here’s a clip of Mother Witch vs Graveyard as seen in my BO5 against @CLASHwith_SHANE Watch video here: youtu.be/3gqThRku8xEEdit by @OsamaMardod https://t.co/e8F8fHNR5H

The following are the stats for the Mother Witch card:

Mother Witch can be upgraded to level 14 where she has 704 hitpoints and deals a damage of 176.

She has a hit speed of 1.2 seconds and covers a range of 0.75 tiles.

A level 14 Mother Witch spawns level 14 Cursed Hogs that deal a damage of 70 and have 832 hitpoints.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mother Witch is one of the best Legendary cards that should be a part of every player's 8 card deck and attacking strategy.

Edited by Siddharth Satish