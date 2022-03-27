What is the best Golden Knight Deck in Clash Royale

Champion cards in Clash Royale can be unlocked once a player reaches Crown Tower Level 14. This opens up a spectrum of new card combinations that one can have in their deck. Currently, there are cards of five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion. These cards are used to make decks of eight to fight battles.
Golden Knight, one of the three Champion cards in the game, was made available along with the other two Champions (Archer Queen and Skeleton King) with the Champions update on October 27, 2021. This article features the best Golden Knight deck in Clash Royale.
Best Golden Knight Deck in Clash Royale
1) Golden Knight
Golden Knight is a Champion rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach Crown Level 14. He is a single-target melee troop who targets only grounded units. Golden Knight's ability increases his speed when there are no enemies nearby. It also causes him to dash into enemies in a sequence.
Cost: 4
Damage: 160
Hit Points: 2000
2) Barbarian Barrel
The Barbarian Barrel card is an Epic rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach Barbarian Bowl (Arena 3). It is an area damage spell with a moderate damage. When deployed, Barbarian Barrel rolls across like the log and deals damage to enemies. When the barrel is destroyed, a barbarian pops out of it and into the arena.
Cost: 2
Damage: 120
Hit Points: 419
3) Ice Golem
Ice Golem is a Rare rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Frozen Peak (Arena 8). He is a building-targeting melee troop with moderate hitpoints and very low damage. Ice Golem is a mini tank that explodes and slows down troops on death with a small additional damage.
Cost: 2
Damage: 40
Hit Points: 565
4) Heal Spirit
Heal Spirit is a Rare rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Rascal's Hideout (Arena 13). It is an area-damaging troop with low hitpoints and damage. Heal Spirit deals damage by jumping on to enemy units and disintegrating in the process. It also creates a small radius where ally troops can get healed.
Cost: 1
Damage: 52
Hit Points: 109
Healing: 189
5) Three Musketeers
Three Musketeers is a Rare rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Royal Arena (Arena 7). It spawns three single-target Musketeers with moderate hitpoints and damage. The three musketeers work exactly like their normal versions do. It is also the costliest card in the game.
Cost: 9
Damage: 103
Hit Points: 340
6) Royal Ghost
Royal Ghost is a Legendary rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach Spooky Town (Arena 12). He is an area-damaging melee troop with moderate hitpoints and moderately high damage. Royal Ghost can become invisible to other troops and defense units and becomes visible only when he attacks.
Cost: 3
Damage: 216
Hit Points: 1000
7) Elite Barbarians
Elite Barbarians is a Common rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Hog Mountain (Arena 10). Elite Barbarians are two stronger and faster versions of the normal barbarians with moderately high hitpoints and very high damage. Elite Barbarians deal heavy damage and can take out the towers pretty quickly.
Cost: 6
Damage: 150
Hit Points: 524
8) Elixir Collector
Elixir Collector is a Rare rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Rascal's Hideout (Arena 13). It is a building with moderate hitpoints that provides the players Elixir. Elixir Collector acts as a building unit and troops that target buildings will target the collector too.
Cost: 6
Hit Points: 505
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!