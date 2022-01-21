How to unlock Royal Ghost in Clash Royale

Clash Royale players are aware of how rare legendary cards are to find and their impact on the game. A player's primary goal is to collect cards, build decks, and fight Player vs Player battles in real-time.

The winner gets rewarded with coins and trophies. There are 106 cards in Clash Royale, categorized into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary and Champion.

Royal Ghost is one of the few Legendary Cards in Clash Royale that can avoid enemy defenses and reach the enemy without being noticed. In this article, players will learn all about Royal Ghost and how to unlock it.

Clash Royale: A look at Royale Ghost

In-game description of Royal Ghost:

“He drifts invisibly through the Arena until he's startled by an enemy... then he attacks! Then he's invisible again! Zzzz.”

Royal Ghost is a Legendary Card that can be unlocked once players reach the Spooky Town (Arena 12). He is an area-damage-dealing melee troop with moderate hit points and damage. Royal Ghost is the only troop in Clash Royale that stays invisible unless he attacks an enemy building or troop.

Royal Ghost was added to the game on January 4, 2018. It costs 3 Elixir to play Royal Ghost and has 1000 Hit Points at the base level. It also deals moderately high damage of 120 per second. The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more in the upcoming CR updates!

Statistics of Royal Ghost

Cost- 3 Elixir

Hit Speed- 1.8 seconds

Speed- Fast(90)

Deploy Time- 1 second

Range- Melee (Medium)

Target- Ground

Count- x1

Transport- Ground

Type- Troop

Rarity- Legendary

Royal Ghost (Image via YouTube/Molt)

Overall, Royal Ghost is an excellent legendary card to have in one's main deck. However, Royal Ghost is still affected by spells and cannot be used as a tank because of his invisibility.

It can help take out ranged support enemy troops as it can reach them without being noticed. Royal Ghost is a Legendary card that is worth investing in.

