What is the highest DPS Elixir troop in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a strategy game with elements of base making. The primary goal of players is to raid villages and gather loot for base upgrades. One needs to have a proper troop combination with good troops in order to win battles. Clash of Clans players have played the PEKKA troop for years, using multiple strategies and troop combinations. Players with Town Halls ranging from level 8 to even as high as 14 use PEKKA.

PEKKA is an Elixir troop that is unlocked when players upgrade their barracks to level 10. It is the highest Damage Per Second Elixir troop to exist in the game. In this article, players are going to learn all about PEKKA and how to unlock her.

A look at PEKKA- The highest DPS Elixir troop in Clash of Clans

In-game description of PEKKA:

"Is P.E.K.K.A a knight? A samurai? A robot? No one knows! P.E.K.K.A's armor absorbs even the mightiest of blows."

PEKKA is a troop that can be unlocked by players once they reach Town Hall level 8. She is a slow and expensive single-target melee damage dealing Elixir troop that targets ground units only. She occupies a lot of Housing Space but has very high Hit Points (3000 at base level). PEKKA has 9 levels at the moment and deals a damage of 260 per second at base level.

PEKKAs do not get affected by spring traps and have no preferred target. They simply attack the closest building to them.

How to unlock PEKKA?

PEKKA can be unlocked once players reach Town Hall level 8 and upgrade their barracks to level 10. It costs 1,200,000 Elixir to upgrade a barrack to level 10 and 14000 Elixir to play a PEKKA at base level.

Statistics of PEKKA in Clash of Clans

Cost- 14000 at base level

Preferred Target- None

Attack Type- Melee (Ground only)

Housing Space- 25

Movement Speed- 16

Attack Speed- 1.8 seconds

Overall, PEKKA is a great troop to invest in. There are multiple attack strategies for PEKKA and it can be used by both high and lower Town Hall level players. PEKKA is a tank troop that absorbs a lot of damage and deals great damage at the same time. When used with golems and wizards, PEKKAs tend to perform really well.

