Electro wizard in Clash Royale: All you need to know

Clash Royale is a free to play strategy card game where players are pitted against each other in 1v1 battles and the winner is awarded with gold and trophies. There are 99 cards available in the game including cards of various rarities like Common, Rare, Epic and Legendary. Hero cards are also available in the game. Cards can be found in chests or otherwise purchased from the shop.

Electro Wizard is one of those few legendary cards that deal great melee damage to enemies and stun them at the same time. In this article, players are going to learn about Electro Wizard and how it can be unlocked!

Electro Wizard in Clash Royale: Stats, in-game description and more

In-game description of Electro Wizard:

“He lands with a "POW!", stuns nearby enemies and shoots lightning with both hands! What a show off.”

Electro Wizard is a legendary card that players can unlock once they reach Arena 11- Electro Valley. He is a single-target, ranged troop with moderate hitpoints and damage, stunning his targets with each strike. If 2 targets or more are within his range, his attack splits and attacks the closest 2 units. Electro Wizard stuns and deals minor area damage upon deployment as well, which makes him one of those few troops who deal deploy damage.

Electro Wizard was added to the game on 30 December, 2016. It costs 4 Elixir to play an Electro Wizard card. It has 14 levels at the moment, with it being a legendary card.

Statistics of Electro Wizard

Cost- 4 Elixir

Hit Speed- 1.8 seconds

Speed- Fast(90)

Deploy Time- 1 second

Range- 5

Target- Ground and Air

Count- x1

Transport- Ground

Type- Troop

Rarity- Legendary

Clash Royale Electro Wizard Statistics (Image via YouTube/Niners Kid)

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, Electro Wizard is one of the best Legendary cards because of his ability to stun enemies. He deals good damage along with the added bonus of being able to deal deploy damage and stun enemies. It can act as a very good counter troop against Inferno Tower or Baby Dragon as it resets their attack. Electro Wizard is a legendary card that is absolutely worth investing in.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod